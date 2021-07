To say the pound has rallied since sinking close to a five-month low against the dollar on Tuesday would be an understatement. By Wednesday afternoon, the UK currency had managed to recover almost all its losses for the week – marching back to the 1.37 level from Tuesday’s low of 1.358. The initial decline in value was largely prompted by a strong dollar amid a risk-on mood in markets, following a global surge in Covid-19 infections. However, the US currency eventually began to soften as concerns about the impact of Covid-19 on the global economic recovery waned, reviving risk sentiment.