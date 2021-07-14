Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Here Are the Songs We’re Playing On-Air on 716 Day

By Yasmin Young
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Power 93.7 WBLK will be playing artists from Buffalo and WNY once per hour to celebrate 716 Day, July 16. The votes are in! Below are the artists and songs that made the top 8 and what hour we'll be playing them. We know it's not easy being an artist,...

Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

