Here Are the Songs We’re Playing On-Air on 716 Day

Streaming is the way of music in the 21st century, particularly in recent years, and a number of rappers have made the list for the most streamed artists of 2021, so far. On Thursday (July 22), Hits Daily Double released their mid-year roundup of the top 50 streamed artists. At the top of the list is Drake with 3,642,943,000 streams this year. While the site doesn't specify the particular tracks or albums that attributed to these numbers, earlier this year, Drizzy dropped a three-song pack called Scary Hours 2. His joint "Wants and Needs" featuring Lil Baby has 202,007,861 streams on Spotify while "What's Next" has been listened to 165,464,417 times on the platform.
