Legendary funny man and actor Tim Allen is remembering a former co-star and friend with a recent social media post. Tim Allen’s Hollywood career is full of iconic roles that drew laughter from practically everyone who watched. He plays a Scott Calvin, who reluctantly transforms into Santa Claus, in “The Santa Clause.” His most recent hit sitcom series is “Last Man Standing,” in which he plays family man and marketing savant, Mike Baxter. The hit comedy series aired for nine seasons before coming to an end earlier this year in May. Tim Allen’s most iconic role, however,” is that of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor in the hit sitcom “Home Improvement.”