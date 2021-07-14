2022 NFL mock draft helps KC Chiefs address edge rusher concerns
These days, the phrase “questions about Frank Clark” are referring to something else entirely for the Kansas City Chiefs. The team’s best defensive end has had two separate arrests this offseason per reports around firearm possession, including one for which he was recently charged with a felony for possession of an assault weapon. Suffice it to say, Chiefs Kingdom has questions when it comes to Clark and his future with the team.arrowheadaddict.com
Comments / 0