2022 NFL mock draft helps KC Chiefs address edge rusher concerns

The K.C. Chiefs still face questions about the second wide receiver slot, but what will they look for at that position?. When it comes to receiver, although the goal is the same, there are many different styles of play. When they signed Sammy Watkins, they were getting an X receiver for Andy Reid’s offense, a physical option for quick routes who can create separation in traffic and get a good release off the line. What they weren’t getting was a 50/50 ball receiver or a deep threat.