Dad relives horror moment wife and daughter, 10, screamed as they were doused with acid by stranger on doorstep

By Alice Fuller
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHAUH_0awR9CeW00

A DAD has relived the horror moment his wife and 10-year-old daughter were doused with acid by a stranger on their front doorstep.

The man, 43, said there was "lots of screaming" when the family was targeted in what he believes was a case of "mistaken identity".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485K6V_0awR9CeW00
Three people including a child were injured in the attack Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWZPs_0awR9CeW00
The floor outside the home appeared to be burnt by the liquid Credit: SWNS

Emergency crews were scrambled to the flats in Colindale, North London, at around 7.20pm on Monday.

They found the child, the woman, 36, and the 43-year-old man injured after a corrosive substance was thrown at them.

The victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have since been discharged, police confirmed.

Today, the father, who did not want to be named, told MailOnline: "My wife answered the door and then I heard lots of screaming.

"I rushed to see what was going on and then I felt my legs burn. I didn't really know what was going on.

"I don't know what any of this is about. I saw the person who did this and didn't recognise him.

"I think we've all been the victims of mistaken identity.

"This attack has nothing to do with us because we are not that sort of family."

ACID HORROR

His wife said they were "very upset" by the ordeal, adding: "We honestly don't understand why this has happened to us."

The dad sustained acid burns to his life while his daughter "suffered the worst injuries but she's doing OK".

Horrified neighbours said the family were attacked when a "stranger" knocked on their door and chucked the substance.

One said: "I saw a little girl come out in PJs, no shoes, with a lady.

"Both were taken in an ambulance. I’m sure it was an acid attack as police were running in with water bottles."

Someone else added: "Apparently a stranger knocked on their door, they opened and were attacked."

My wife answered the door and then I heard lots of screaming. I rushed to see what was going on and then I felt my legs burn.

Dramatic pictures show a large black mark burned into the floor outside the flat with streaks of liquid still visible on the door frame.

A sign has also been erected warning of an "acid spillage" which urgently needs a "deep clean".

The family have temporarily moved out of their ground floor flat on the Beaufort Park estate.

Police confirmed no arrests have been made with officers still investigating.

They said some cops were treated at the scene after entering the address but none of their conditions are thought to be serious.

Detective Sergeant Ewa Czura said: "It is vital that we identify the suspect responsible for this attack and we need the public's help.

"If you were in the area and witnessed the incident or have any information that could assist, I urge you to come forward and speak to police.

"The information you have might be essential to our investigation and help to bring justice to the victims and their family."

The Met added: "An investigation is underway following an incident in Colindale where a corrosive substance was thrown.

"No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6733/12July."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxL66_0awR9CeW00
A sign at the scene warns of an 'acid spillage' which needs a 'deep clean' Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTwxA_0awR9CeW00
Emergency crews on the scene Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SToL_0awR9CeW00
Police have launched an investigation Credit: Alamy

