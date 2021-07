When Jesus began His public ministry, He was often challenged by religious rulers who acted as if they were protecting the church. But this was not the case. Jesus proclaimed where He stood, according to God the Father, and the religious rulers refused to accept Him. Jesus said: “I am the Way and the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” John 14:6 The religious rulers did not want to hear the Truth, much less respond to it.