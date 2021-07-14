Cancel
Franklin D. Roosevelt

Five Random Facts for Wednesday

 10 days ago

Here are some random facts for you. 1. People in the Midwest are far more likely to say “um” than “uh”, people on the East Coast and in the South are far more likely to say “uh” than “um”, and people on the West Coast are split evenly between “um” and “uh.”

Related
Abraham LincolnCitizen Tribune

Today in History

Today is Thursday, July 22, the 203rd day of 2021. There are 162 days left in the year. On July 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln presented to his Cabinet a preliminary draft of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Books & LiteratureEllsworth American

Democratic vistas: An update from Walt Whitman

It was 1871. Lincoln had been gone for six years. His youngest son, Tad, died that July. Yes, the Civil War was over, with 550,000 Americans dead, but the long fight to determine who won had begun. Sometimes it feels ongoing. Reconstruction is mid-stride. Ulysses S. Grant is president and will be re-elected. There is a newly formed Justice Department to address voter suppression and Grant signs the Ku Klux Klan Act in April. Tammany Hall political influence peddling (Boss Tweed) is rife in New York City, whose residents are fed up. Chicago burns in October. John D. Rockefeller was asserting control over the new petroleum industry. We know where that was headed. The NRA was founded in New York. And the National Baseball League is formally inaugurated.
EntertainmentWPTV

Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest returns

A year after it was canceled due to the pandemic, the Florida Keys is holding its annual Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest. Some 70 stocky, bearded men resembling the late writer are competing in this year's 3 day event. The contest is being held at the iconic Key West bar once...
Minnesota State1069morefm.com

Five Random Facts for Thursday

Here are some random facts for you. 1. “The Oregon Trail” (1971) is actually older than “Pong” (1972). It was originally developed for use by a student-teacher in Minnesota as a history lesson. (Sadly, the teacher died of dysentery. Kidding! He’s still alive.) 2. Technically, the president is not supposed...
South Carolina State1069morefm.com

Five Random Facts for Friday

Here are some random facts for you. 1. The same enzyme that makes apples and potatoes turn brown is also responsible for tanning in humans. 2. “Nimrod” only became another word for idiot because of Bugs Bunny. He called Elmer Fudd a “nimrod.” But Nimrod is a Biblical character who’s referred to as a mighty hunter. And since Elmer Fudd was a bad hunter, Bugs was using it ironically.
Rhode Island State1069morefm.com

Five Random Facts for Tuesday

Here are some random facts for you. 1. Someone on the set of “Titanic” spiked the seafood chowder with PCP and got dozens of cast and crew members high, including director James Cameron. 2. Rhode Island is the smallest state with the longest name. The official name, used on all...

