Aaron Rodgers could opt-out of the 2021 season with zero obligations to the Green Bay Packers for not playing. However, it looks like Rodgers is going to play the wait-and-see game before making any big decisions. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers isn't likely to opt-out before the Friday, July 2 deadline. Florio said Rodgers "won’t be ready to give up on playing this year" by the end of this week.