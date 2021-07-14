Get your auto insurance questions answered during this virtual townhall

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus and coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. “Are the standard COVID tests accurate with variants such as the delta variant?” – Megan The most reliable COVID test is the PCR test, which is very accurate at detecting the delta variant and other variants. Some rapid tests don’t tend to be as reliable. It is also possible that if a test is performed too...