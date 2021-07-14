Get your auto insurance questions answered during this virtual townhall

View more in
Wilkin County, MN|Daily News
Your questions answered: Wilkin County’s vaccine incentive
Wilkin County Public Health will offer a limited number of wristbands/weekly passes for the Wilkin County Fair to Minnesota residents who have been recently vaccinated or set up an appointment to get vaccinated in time for the fair. Daily News caught up with Ashley Wiertzema, Wilkin County Public Health, to...
Syracuse, NY|localsyr.com
Ask Nave: Get Your Legal Questions Answered By Local Law Firm
The legal team at Syracuse’s Nave Law Firm are taking time to answer your legal questions – for free!. Ask Nave is just one of their Nave Cares initiatives. Launched earlier this year, the program helps the firm focus on giving back to the Central New York community while still supporting their clients’ needs.
Savannah, GA|WSAV-TV
Getting answers: Will the COVID-19 vaccine affect my life insurance coverage?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Like many industries, life and health insurance agencies have had to change the way they do business during the pandemic. With the Delta variant now in both South Carolina and Georgia, agents say the changes to life insurance policies may never be the same for some customers.
Economy|Motley Fool
Started Working Remotely? Call Your Auto Insurer
If you don't use your car to commute to work, it pays to let your auto insurer know. If you don't use your car to commute to work, it pays to let your auto insurer know. Back in the day, working remotely was something that most people did on an as-needed basis. Sure, there were those lucky folks who got to telecommute, but for the most part, going into an office was still the norm.
Public Health|Posted byCBS Boston
Are COVID Tests Accurate For Variants? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions
BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus and coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. “Are the standard COVID tests accurate with variants such as the delta variant?” – Megan The most reliable COVID test is the PCR test, which is very accurate at detecting the delta variant and other variants. Some rapid tests don’t tend to be as reliable. It is also possible that if a test is performed too...
Health|5newsonline.com
VERIFY: Yes, if you are fired for not getting a required vaccine, you can be denied unemployment benefits
WASHINGTON — Individuals across the United States are working to navigate this newest phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, in which vaccines are readily available but the rapidly spreading Delta variant is ravaging communities. Vaccination rates are slowly increasing, but a Kaiser Family Foundation survey found there are still millions of...
Income Tax|Posted byGOBankingRates
Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?
Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...
Wilbraham, MA|westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: insurance company advises on flood policies
WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Flooding over the weekend caused damage to homes and businesses across western Mass. We’re getting answers on what you should know to make sure you don’t break the bank if your home is flooded. Mary Matthews, the owner of InnerGlow Skin Studios, said it could be...
Buying Cars|thedetroitbureau.com
How to Get Auto Insurance for Salvage Vehicles and Rebuilt Titles
If you are thinking about buying a car with a salvage title or already have one, you may be wondering how to get auto insurance for salvage vehicles. By definition, a car will have a salvage title if an insurance company declares it a total loss. With a salvage title, you cannot drive the car or find insurance for it. Salvage vehicles are repaired and then inspected. Once they pass the inspection, they can qualify for a rebuilt title. Then, you can register, drive, and insure a vehicle like this.
House Rent|Hudson Star-Observer
Your Question Answered … 5 things to know about the eviction moratorium ending
The national federal eviction moratorium that was put in place to help renters during the pandemic is ending. Starting Sunday, Aug. 1, the moratorium will no longer be in place. While the moratorium’s final day will be Saturday, July 31, for the entire country, states have created individual plans to...
Detroit, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
COVID Restrictions: What powers do local and state agencies have to curb spread?
Deciding whether or not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is something many experts say people are still struggling with. Now, there's even more to consider with the potential for added restrictions.
Detroit, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
More than $500M of rental assistance yet to be disbursed as eviction moratorium ends
In March, months before the moratorium ended, the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program (CERA) launched in Michigan to help renters pay back-rent and avoid eviction.
Personal Finance|denvergazette.com
Money & the Law: What's an insurance score and how does it affect your auto insurance premium?
I recently received my semiannual packet of information telling me my auto insurance was being renewed (and, as usual, that my premium would be increasing). This packet included a disclosure statement titled, “How We Determine Your Auto Policy Premiums.” There, for the first time that I can remember, I was told one of the factors considered when determining my premium is my “insurance score,” which caused me to ask: “What the heck is an insurance score?”
Congress & Courts|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Fire to receive federal funding
U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) announced that the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Fire Department will receive $531,428 in federal funding on August 2, 2021.
Labor Issues|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
UAW reinstates mask mandate at work sites after updated CDC guidelines
The United Auto Workers union is resuming wearing masks in all worksites.
Economy|Posted byLand Line Media
Insurance questions answered on the next ‘Live From Exit 24’
Every other Wednesday, “Live From Exit 24” – OOIDA’s live, hourlong internet talk show – brings listeners insightful discussions on the regulatory and legislative issues that matter to truckers. The July 28 show will be focused on insurance-related issues. Host Mike Matousek will be joined by OOIDA Executive Vice President...
Orange County, CA|Posted byVoice of OC
Voice of OC Public Town Hall: Get Your COVID-19 Questions Answered by Public Health Experts
Voice of OC continues to connect residents and public health experts on the latest pressing issues around coronavirus. Don’t miss this public town hall at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9. RSVP today on our Facebook page. Hosting public town halls give residents of all backgrounds a chance to ask pressing...
House Rent|River Falls Journal
Your Question Answered … 5 things to know about the eviction moratorium ending
The national federal eviction moratorium that was put in place to help renters during the pandemic is ending. Starting Sunday, Aug. 1, the moratorium will no longer be in place. While the moratorium’s final day will be Saturday, July 31, for the entire country, states have created individual plans to...
