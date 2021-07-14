Cancel
New York City, NY

Investments pour into single-family rentals as home prices soar

By Keith Larsen
therealdeal.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Doug Brien looks at opportunities in the single-family rental business, he sees a pair of goal posts a mile wide. Brien, a retired NFL placekicker, is aiming to become the biggest single-family landlord in the country, and he isn’t accustomed to missing. He completed 80.2 percent of his field goal kicks during 12 seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers. Now, with backing from Invesco, he says he’s planning to spend as much as $5 billion buying 1,000 homes per month in the next 18 months.

