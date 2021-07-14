Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

EA Is Making A Battlefield Game Free To Download Next Week, Says Insider

By Ewan Moore
Posted by 
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 10 days ago

Publisher Electronic Arts will make Battlefield 1 free to download from next week, according to noted insider Tom Henderson. It's safe to say Battlefield 1, which launched back in 2016, isn't the most fondly remembered of Battlefield titles... but it's still worth a look for the low price of nothing. At a time when gamers were crying out for a new WWII shooter, EA made the bold decision to take the Battlefield franchise even further back for an epic multiplayer FPS set during the First World War. Easily one of the more interesting franchise shooters of the last few decades, even if the campaign was lacking.

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

878
Followers
2K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea#Publisher Electronic Arts#Battlefield 1#Ea#Battlefield 2042#Battlefield 4#Wwi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
Related
WWEthegamerhq.com

WWE 2K15 PC Download Game for free

Famous fighters. sea of arenas, thoughtful storyline, and much more.sensationGraphics and visual design. The game was a huge success, and the developers were incredibly proud of what they accomplished. Amazing graphics. Realistic graphics animation. The game was very cool because it featured some arenas and special effects, and advanced physics similar to real fighter’s characters.
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

Epic Games Store Announces Four Free Games for Subscribers

Epic Games Store Announces Four Free Games for Subscribers. Epic Titles Store has announced a collection of games that will be available for free this week and next week to subscribers. The statement was made on the official Twitter account of the digital gaming retailer on Thursday. From Thursday till...
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon PC Download Game for free

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon PC Download Game for free. GetsuFumaDen – Undying Moon is a combination of intense hack-and-slash action and a beautiful dark fantasy world. As the leader and guardian for the land of the living, you will use the powerful arsenal and powers from the Getsu clan to descend into Hell and eliminate the source of the cataclysm. The world of GetsuFumaDen, inspired by the Japanese ukiyoe art style, is both beautiful and deadly. The artistic world is brought to life by vibrant, dynamic 2D animations.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Ninja Becomes Playable Character In Free-To-Play Fantasy RPG

If you're the type of person to like watching videos or streams that have any sort of tenuous link to gaming, you probably know of Raid: Shadow Legends. The free-to-play RPG has been advertised high and low across sites like Twitch and YouTube, and content creators of all shapes and sizes have promoted the game. And though it's based in a fantasy realm, one very real and familiar face will be joining the ranks as a playable character.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

A Brutally Realistic WWI Shooter Is Free To Download Next Week

Epic has announced the next batch of free games that will be available for users to download and keep via the Epic Games Store next week, and they're a couple of bangers. Starting Thursday July 22 at 4pm BST, you'll be able to get your hands on the critically acclaimed tower-defense game Grid: The Awakening, alongside the gritty and brutal World War I shooter Verdun. As is always the case, these titles will be free via the usual promotion page for a whole week before they're replaced by the next pair of games, so mark your calendars!
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

WWI shooter Verdun and Defense Grid: Awakening free on Epic Games Store next week

One thing that can always be said about the Epic Games Store is that it always has something new for you to play for free. This week, you can pick up a puzzle game from the creators of Myst along with a RTS made by former developers of the Civilization franchise. Next week will be just as good too, because the WWI shooter Verdun along with the tower defense game Defense Grid: Awakening will be free for you to grab from the Epic Games Store.
Video Gamescriticalhit.net

EA “Looking At” a Crossplay Feature for Battlefield 2042

When I was a kid and asked my dad something it was usually met with: “We will see.” Most of the time to my dismay, I might add. But sometimes he would surprise me. Well, EA says that Dice is “looking to build and test” crossplay for Battlefield 2042. Makes it sound like a maybe at best. But they are also saying that PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S crossplay will be tested during the invite-only Battlefield 2042 technical alpha later this year.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

EA Won’t Reveal a New Star Wars Game During EA Play Live Next Week

We’re less than a week away from EA’s special live showcase event. The EA Play Live is scheduled to go premier next week on Thursday, July 22, and will feature some of the company’s newest IP’s and updates to some new ones as well. Unfortunately, for those who were looking for a new Star Wars title, we have some bad news. The company has officially announced that they will not have any new Star Wars title to show during the event, instead foreshadowing to a possible reveal for sometime next year.
Video GamesKotaku

The Next Skate Game Won't Be At EA Play 2021

EA announced today that the next Skate game, which is currently in development, won’t be shown during EA Play 2021 on July 22. It’s another game to add to the growing list of “Stuff That Won’t Be At EA Play 2021.”. The next Skate game, which doesn’t have an official...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Dilute to claim for free in Epic Games Store next week

Game developers M2H and Blackmill Games recently announced that WW1 first person shooter Verdun will be available to claim for free on the Epic Games Store next week. The immersive WW1 FPS experience will be available on the Epic Games Store on July 22nd and will be free to claim for a week. This will focus on the Western Front. The Eastern Front and its sequel titled Tannenberg will also be available on the Epic Games Store next week at a 10 percent discount.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Obduction, among the free games on the Epic Games Store; how to download on pc

Epic Games Store offers its new batch of weekly free games. Obduction and Offworld Trading Company are the chosen couple to be available for the next 7 days. The participation of the first one stands out, the work of the creators of the popular Myst. You will have until July 22 at 17:00 CEST to redeem them in your account.
FIFAGamasutra

EA tweaks Dual Entitlement program to make free next-gen upgrades more exclusive

EA is making its Dual Entitlement program more exclusive with the launch of FIFA 22, essentially meaning fewer players will be able to claim a free next-gen upgrade if they eventually make the leap from last-generation consoles to current-generation hardware. As spotted by Eurogamer, the revised Dual Entitlement system will...
FIFANME

‘Battlefield 1’ is now free via Prime Gaming, with more ‘Battlefield’ to follow

Multiple Battlefield titles are currently on, and coming to, Prime Gaming, the game service portion of an Amazon Prime subscription. Battlefield 1 is available from today (July 21) all the way up to August 4, and Battlefield V is redeemable from August 2 to October 1. Both of these titles can be kept forever, as long as they are redeemed in the above timeframe with a Prime Gaming subscription.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Star Wars games will not be making an appearance at EA Play Live

EA has announced that people should not expect any Star Wars related news during the company’s EA Play Live showcase. The announcement came via EA Star Wars social media. Instead, EA has said Star Wars news will be coming next year instead, so those of you waiting for the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, or another entry from EA into the franchise will have to wait a bit longer. The announcement is below.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

EA Reveals new Battlefield 2042 Teaser

EA wants to remind all of the fans of the Battlefield franchise to stay tuned for tomorrow’s EAPlayLive, in which they will reveal further info about the next installment in the series, Battlefield 2042. Hence, a new teaser has been posted on Twitter, revealing some scrapped images that can be revealed after a pause.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Battlefield 2042' Supports Console-Only Crossplay, PS5/Xbox Series Can Opt Out Of Playing With PC

DICE has confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will support crossplay and cross-progression between PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC. In a recently published FAQ on EA's website, DICE stated that it's still building crossplay functionality and has decided to push the shooter's Technical Playtest to later this Summer so that it can properly test out play across PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of Battlefield 2042 will also be able to play together, but not with new-gen consoles or PC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy