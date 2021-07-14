EA Is Making A Battlefield Game Free To Download Next Week, Says Insider

Publisher Electronic Arts will make Battlefield 1 free to download from next week, according to noted insider Tom Henderson. It's safe to say Battlefield 1, which launched back in 2016, isn't the most fondly remembered of Battlefield titles... but it's still worth a look for the low price of nothing. At a time when gamers were crying out for a new WWII shooter, EA made the bold decision to take the Battlefield franchise even further back for an epic multiplayer FPS set during the First World War. Easily one of the more interesting franchise shooters of the last few decades, even if the campaign was lacking.