This round was led by Viking Global Investors, Owl Rock and other existing investors, and lands less than a year after the company’s last round of investment when it became the first managed detection and response (MDR) company to secure a valuation of over $1 billion. This latest round brings its total amount of funding raised to date to just shy of $500 million, and sees the company’s valuation soar from $1.3 billion to $4.3 billion.