GTA 2-inspired Glitchpunk has early access in its sights

By Craig Pearson
rockpapershotgun.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop-down and totally OTT shooter Glitchpunk is aiming for an August 11th early access release date. I spotted it just before the Steam Game Fastival a few months ago, and was surprised at how grafting a Grand Theft Auto 2-style action game with hacking appealed to me. My memories of GTA 2 are so fast-paced that I get out of breath just remembering it, so stopping to do some nefarious and slow-paced activities seems like a perfect tweak.

