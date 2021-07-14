The Witches of the Orient, nickname of the legendary Japanese women’s volleyball team of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics because of their seemingly supernatural powers, is now a gripping film that charts the incredible story of the former athletes. It can also be viewed as political commentary on Japan’s post-WWII resurgence and the rivalry with the USSR (afterall, it was the Russians who gave the women’s squad their nickname). Released in time for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, this documentary by filmmaker Julien Faraut (director of the John McEnroe film In the Realm of Perfection) tells the story of the squad, who with 258 straight wins (still a record today), inspired legions of fans and a whole cult genre of manga comics and anime shows and have left a unique sporting and cultural legacy.