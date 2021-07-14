The Witches of the Orient
This riveting sports documentary tells the stranger-than-fiction story of the famed Japanese women’s volleyball team. In an era when only amateur athletes could compete at the Olympics, the Japanese women’s volleyball team of the Nichibo Kaizuka Textiles Factory worked their way to a jaw-dropping undefeated streak of 258 games, picking up the (poorly aged) nickname ‘Oriental Witches’ after demolishing the competition in their journey to the world championships in Europe.lwlies.com
