Hero paramedic who saved Manchester Arena bombing victims dies from cardiac arrest days after becoming a dad

By Alex Winter
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 10 days ago
A HERO paramedic who saved victims of the Manchester Arena bombing has died - days after becoming a dad for the first time.

Tragic Liam Waring was at home earlier this month when he suffered a cardiac arrest while on paternity leave.

A hero who helped the victims of the Manchester Arena blast has died suddenly - days after the birth of his daughter Credit: SWNS

He'd been celebrating the birth of daughter Bonnie, who was born on June 21, when he suddenly fell ill.

His colleagues from the East Midlands Ambulance Service rushed to help. Tragically, nothing could be done to save him.

Liam's devastated family have now paid tribute to a "gentle giant" - and say he was the "kindest and most generous person".

"As a family we are deeply saddened at the tragic loss of Liam, beloved husband, father, son, brother and uncle," they said.

"Liam was the kindest, most generous - and he would like to think funniest - person you could hope to come across.

"His friends often described him as a gentle giant; he cared deeply about those that meant the most to him and loved to make people laugh.

"Liam was very rarely found without a smile on his face, even in the most serious of circumstances."

We will love him unconditionally until the end of time

Liam worked as an aircraft engineer, but left in 2008.

He qualified as a paramedic in 2012, and started working for the local air ambulance in 2018.

"The smile on his face when he got that role was dazzling," his loved ones said.

"Words cannot express the devastation we feel as family right now but we are incredibly proud of the man that Liam became.

"He was and always will be our hero and we will love him unconditionally until the end of time."

On the night of the Manchester bombing, Liam was on duty.

He rushed to the scene to help tragic victims.

He leaves wife Jade, his daughter Bonnie, his siblings Gemma and Leighton, and his parents Ann and Alex.

Richard Henderson, chief executive of the ambulance service, said: "Losing Liam in such tragic circumstances is incredibly difficult for our colleagues to hear.

"From the messages I have received following the very sad news, it is clear that Liam was a fantastic, genuine person."

Liam Waring was on duty on the night of the Manchester Arena terror attack Credit: PA
The hero, who died after a cardiac arrest, rushed to the scene to help tragic victims Credit: SWNS:South West News Service

The US Sun

The US Sun

#Manchester Arena Bombing#Cardiac Arrest
