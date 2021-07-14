Titane – first-look review
Julia Ducournau’s sensational second feature offers an intoxicating mix of grease, gore and gasoline. Prior to the Cannes premiere of Julia Ducournau’s second feature film Titane, only a few details were made public. One was an intriguing log line that’s been kicking around for a while now: “Following a series of unexplained crimes, a father is reunited with the son who has been missing for 10 years.” The other was more esoteric, a simple definition of the element titanium: “A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys.”lwlies.com
