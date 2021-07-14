Cancel
Titane – first-look review

By @thethirdhan
lwlies.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulia Ducournau’s sensational second feature offers an intoxicating mix of grease, gore and gasoline. Prior to the Cannes premiere of Julia Ducournau’s second feature film Titane, only a few details were made public. One was an intriguing log line that’s been kicking around for a while now: “Following a series of unexplained crimes, a father is reunited with the son who has been missing for 10 years.” The other was more esoteric, a simple definition of the element titanium: “A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys.”

MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Black Panther’ Sequel Casts Michaela Coel (EXCLUSIVE)

Michaela Coel has joined the ensemble cast of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to the hit Marvel film “Black Panther.”. Character details are locked up, per usual. Insiders say Coel has joined director Ryan Coogler at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, where production began last month. Marvel Studios declined to comment on the matter.
Movieslwlies.com

Where Is Anne Frank? – first-look review

Ari Folman’s animated retelling of the wartime diarist’s tragic story falls foul of some questionable artistic license. The problem with trying to make an adaptation of Anne Frank’s diary is that it’s awfully hard to create anything as moving and poetic as the source material. Although Ari Folman’s aim in updating her story for a younger audience is a noble one – and as the son of Auschwitz survivors it’s impossible to deny his connection to Frank – he makes more than a few missteps along the way.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

Review: ‘Old’ from Writer/Director M. Night Shyamalan

What should be a perfect vacation for a family on the brink of separation turns into a deadly holiday in M. Night Shyamalan’s Old. Dating back to 1999 with the release of his big spooky hit film The Sixth Sense, M. Night Shyamalan has been writing and directing extremely creative, intense, and sometimes bizarre films. His latest, Old, is not exactly in the same category.
MoviesMovieWeb

Ghostface Returns in First Look at Scream

We have our first look at the return of Ghostface in next year's Scream 5. which the directors insist you simply call Scream, just like the 2018 Halloween and its retroactive title. After wrapping filming in North Carolina last year, the filmmakers recently completed the post-production process ahead of the movie's release in early 2022. Co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin confirmed in a post on Twitter that the project was finished with a photo that revealed the Scream title featured in the movie's opening.
Movieslwlies.com

Petrov’s Flu – first-look review

Kirill Serebrennikov’s delirious latest offers a strikingly singular vision of life in post-Soviet Russia. Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov is not at Cannes this year to present Petrov’s Flu, just as he was not here in 2018 to present his previous feature, Leto. In 2018, he was under house arrest, facing almost certainly politically motivated embezzlement charges relating to his role as a director of a state-supported, state-critical Moscow theatre.
Movieslwlies.com

Drive My Car – first-look review

Ryusuke Hamaguchi adapts Murukami and delivers a masterpiece study on the fickle dynamics of human emotion. Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi confirms his status as a world class talent with this scintillating, intuitive and radical adaptation of emo godhead Haruki Murakami’s melancholic short story ‘Drive My Car’, which featured in the 2014 collection, ‘Men Without Women’.
Movieslwlies.com

Hold Me Tight – first-look review

Mathieu Amalric’s engrossing family drama is further proof that Vicky Krieps is one of the world’s most exciting actors. Vicky Krieps is in two films at Cannes this year, Mia Hansen-Løve’s Bergman Island and Mathieu Amalric’s Hold Me Tight. Adapted from playwright Claudine Galéa’s powerful source material ‘I Am Coming Back from Far’, the latter is a gritty, engrossing tale of love and loss in which Krieps delivers her strongest performance since her star-making performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread.
Movieslwlies.com

The French Dispatch – first-look review

Wes Anderson’s star-studded, multi-chaptered tribute to The New York is his most impressionistic work to date. Anyone who is familiar with LWLies knows we’re pretty big fans of Wes Anderson; his tenth feature seemed tailor-made to appeal to movie lovers who also appreciate the art of print journalism. Concerning the French foreign bureau of the fictional Liberty Kansas Evening Sun newspaper, the film follows three separate storylines gathered together within the The French Dispatch’s final issue, to be released upon the passing of its founder and editor-in-chief, Arthur Howitzer Jr (Bill Murray).
Movieslwlies.com

Memoria – first-look review

Tilda Swinton is extraordinary in a film by Apichatpong Weerasethakul which comprises of “pure vibes”. Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s films are about the calm after the storm. In films like Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives and Cemetery of Splendour, room tone and the rustle of the natural world seem to hum with the aftereffects of war, migration and other trauma – the border between present and past is porous, if you let yourself settle into the becalmed tone and sleepy mood of his scenes, and tune into the vibrations.
Movieslwlies.com

Belle – first-look review

A teenage girl finds online fame in Mamoru Hosoda’s internet-age update of Beauty and the Beast. In the virtual world of U, five billion users congregate to chat, sing and hang out, represented by ‘AS’ – avatars based on biometric information that reveals a person’s “true self”. Suzu, a nervous teenager traumatised by the death of her mother, is a new sign-up who quickly rediscovers her passion for singing when she reinvents herself as a pink-haired character with a stylish wardrobe and a powerful set of pipes. She amasses millions of followers in U, but to the real world she’s still shy, secretive Suzu, who has a strained relationship with her father and secretly pines after her childhood best friend, Shinobu.
Movieslwlies.com

La Fracture – first-look review

A small domestic tiff spirals out into city-wide civil war in Catherine Corsini’s comedy-infused political drama. Roars of delighted laughter met Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi’s central performance at the Cannes 2021 screening of Catherine Corsini’s new film, La Fracture, in what must surely be a contender for the Best Actress prize. Her character, Raf, a middle-aged lesbian in serious danger of being broken up with by her irate partner, Julie (Marina Foïs), has regressed to a child’s level of emotional intelligence. One moment she is texting stream-of-consciousness insults to Julie while she sleeps beside her, the next she is trying to land a kiss as Julie ducks out of the way.
TV & Videoslwlies.com

The Restless – first-look review

A family struggles to deal with the devastating effects of their patriarch’s bipolar disorder in Joachim Lafosse’s tender drama. Often conversations around mental illness are short-reaching; they tend to consider more palatable symptoms or conditions, such as depression and anxiety, and fail to take into account not only the patient themselves but their loved ones. Living with a certain disorder can have far-reaching ramifications for families and friends, making relationships difficult to maintain and actions hard to explain.
Worldlwlies.com

Paris, 13th District – first-look review

Cannes favourite Jacques Audiard returns to the Croisette with a low-key love story set around the fringes of the French capital. Jacques Audiard is a familiar face at Cannes, having first competed for the Palme d’Or in 1996 with A Self-Made Hero, receiving critical acclaim for A Prophet in 2009, and finally scooping the coveted main prize for Dheepan in 2015. His films frequently favour emotional turmoil (see whale-heavy romance Rust and Bone) and his latest, Paris, 13th District, is no exception.
Movieslwlies.com

Nitram – first-look review

Justin Kurzel’s difficult drama about a notorious mass murderer falls into familiar pitfalls of the true crime genre. Justin Kurzel is quickly becoming the foremost cinematic chronicler of Australian true crime. Having kicked off his directing career in 2011 with Snowtown, recalling the series of murders committed in and around Adelaide in the 1990s, he covered the exploits of outlaw Ned Kelly in his last feature, True History of the Kelly Gang, in 2019.
Movieslwlies.com

Bergman Island – first-look review

A masterful dissection of love, memory and autobiography from the ever-wonderful French maestro, Mia Hansen-Løve. I flew to Paris in 2019 to interview the French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve about her autobiographical 2011 film, Goodbye First Love, which covers over a decade in the life of Camille (Lola Créton). When the...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans Review – A Finale At War With Itself

How much of the journey is worth it when you’re scratching your head at the destination? That’s the question one must confront in Guillermo del Toro’s Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans. Originating from the book series created by del Toro and Daniel Kaus, 2016 series Trollhunters kicked off Tales of...
Movieslwlies.com

Cow – first-look review

Andrea Arnold successfully adapts her social realist mode to minutely chronicle the life of an average dairy cow. “Thank you for giving your time to our cow,” said Andrea Arnold introducing the Cannes premiere of her documentary, Cow. In cooperation with the dairy and cattle people at a British farm, the director of such bruising social realist films as Red Road, Fish Tank and (to a lesser extent) American Honey has switched her focus to the humble bovine for a feature-length chronicle that presents without comment the conditions in which dairy cows live out their days.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

the movie sleuth

New from Arrow Video is the Blu-ray/DVD release of the 1980's American and Spanish co-produced horror film Slugs. It's a fast paced, entertaining gore filled romp that combines elements of Jaws, David Cronenberg's Shivers, and various killer bug and eco-terror pictures. Based upon a novel by Shaun Hutson, a New York town is under attack from a murderous group of black slugs. A health inspector is the only person in town who believes that slugs are the evil threat behind the rising body count. Can he save the town in time before it's too late?
Movieslwlies.com

A Hero – first-look review

Asghar Farhadi’s exceptional Iran-centred drama is a soulful reflection on the morality of crime. The song which played on the red carpet before Asghar Farhadi presented his latest film, A Hero, was Bruce Springsteen’s ‘The River’. In stark contrast to the schlocky pop covers which usually soundtrack gala events at Cannes (or anywhere), Springsteen’s ballad about Reagan-era malaise seemed to set the tone for Farhadi’s searing drama.

