Titane – first-look review

A small domestic tiff spirals out into city-wide civil war in Catherine Corsini’s comedy-infused political drama. Roars of delighted laughter met Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi’s central performance at the Cannes 2021 screening of Catherine Corsini’s new film, La Fracture, in what must surely be a contender for the Best Actress prize. Her character, Raf, a middle-aged lesbian in serious danger of being broken up with by her irate partner, Julie (Marina Foïs), has regressed to a child’s level of emotional intelligence. One moment she is texting stream-of-consciousness insults to Julie while she sleeps beside her, the next she is trying to land a kiss as Julie ducks out of the way.