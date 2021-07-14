Cancel
TV Series

Chesapeake Shores Season 5 New Trailer Teases Love Triangle

By Anne King
celebratingthesoaps.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hallmark Channel has released a new trailer for season 5 of Chesapeake Shores and fans will be surprised to see that it is hinting at a new love triangle. After the endless love triangle on When Calls the Heart, they probably won’t be sure what to think about this.

celebratingthesoaps.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Buckley
Person
Jesse Metcalfe
Person
Meghan Ory
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chesapeake Shores#Love Triangle#Teases#Endless Love#Love Story#The Hallmark Channel#Trace#School Activity#Sos#New Showrunner For
