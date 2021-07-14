City Opens Two Fire Stations

The Raleigh Fire Department has two new fire stations. The City completed construction of Station 6, on Fairview Road, in March and Station 14, on Harden Road, was opened July 7, 2021.

“It is with great pleasure and much gratitude the Raleigh Fire Department would like to extend to the City’s Engineering Services Department on the completion of the new stations,” said Herbert Griffin, Fire Chief. “The Raleigh Fire Department will continue to be the cornerstone of this great community. Our firefighters keep the public safe to enjoy their lives knowing that an unseen hand helps protect them from fire and other dangers.”

Fire Station 6

The original Fire Station 6 was built in 1949 and serves the Five Points area. The new 14,990-square-foot station has two equipment bays.

Planning for rebuilding the station began in the mid-2010s. Station 6 closed in 2017 and its engine and crew relocated to Station 5. Demolition of the old facility began a few months later and was followed by site preparation and then construction.

Fire Station 14

The City moved Fire Station 14 from Lake Boone Trail to Harden Road to meet the needs of the growing service area. The new 18,162 square- feet station includes three bays for equipment including a ladder truck, an engine, a truck, and chief vehicles. The $9.5 million fire station serves the Meredith Woods community and the western borders of Raleigh. The original station was built in 1974.

Photos in this article were taken by Mike Legeros.