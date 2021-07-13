Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Italy to ban mammoth cruise ships from Venice from August 1 after Unesco warned it would add the city to its list of 'world heritage in danger'

By Associated Press, Ted Thornhill, Mailonline Travel Editor
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Declaring Venice's waterways a 'national monument', Italy is banning mammoth cruise liners from sailing into the lagoon city, which risked being declared an imperilled world heritage site by the United Nations later this month.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the ban was urgently adopted at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and will take effect on August 1. It applies to the lagoon basin near St. Mark's Square and the Giudecca Canal, a major marine artery in Venice.

Franceschini said the government decided to act fast 'to avoid the concrete risk' that the UN culture agency Unesco would add Venice to its list of 'world heritage in danger' after it begins meeting later this week in Beijing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fz49v_0awR68Ae00
Declaring Venice's waterways a 'national monument', Italy is banning mammoth cruise liners from sailing into the lagoon city. Pictured is a cruise ship passing St. Mark's Square in 2019 

The Cabinet decree also 'establishes an unbreakable principle, by declaring the urban waterways of St. Mark's Basin, St. Mark's Canal and the Giudecca Canal a national monument', the minister added.

Before the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed international travel, cruise ships discharging thousands of day-trippers overwhelmed Venice and its delicate marine environment. Environmentalists and cultural heritage have battled for decades with business interests, since the cruise industry is a major source of revenue for the city.

The government's decision was 'awaited by Unesco and by all those who have been to Venice and who have remained disturbed by the huge size of these ships passing through the most fragile and most beautiful place in the world,' Franceschini told reporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YuQcp_0awR68Ae00
Before the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed international travel, cruise ships discharging thousands of day-trippers overwhelmed Venice and its delicate marine environment 

Unesco recommended last month placing Venice on the agency's list of World Heritage in Danger sites.

There was no immediate comment from the UN cultural agency.

The Italian government earlier this year had decided on a ban but without quickly setting a date for it to start.

But now, the government 'decided to impose a strong acceleration' to implementing the move given the looming Unesco review, Franceschini said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUj39_0awR68Ae00
The ban applies to ships weighing more than 25,000 tons or longer than 180 metres (530 feet) or with other characteristics that would make them too polluting or overwhelming for Venice's environment

Another impetus was the startling appearance in early June of a 92,000-ton cruise ship nosing its way down the Giudecca Canal for the first time since the pandemic's arrival in early 2020 effectively suspended mass tourism in Venice.

The ban applies to ships weighing more than 25,000 tons or longer than 180 metres (530 feet) or with other characteristics that would make them too polluting or overwhelming for Venice's environment.

Italian Premier Mario Draghi's office specified that ships that don't have any of those characteristics and thus 'are considered sustainable' to the Venetian environment can continue to dock in Venice. The premier's office noted that permitted ships generally have about 200 passengers compared to the thousands that huge cruise vessels carry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KP0M8_0awR68Ae00
Unesco recommended last month placing Venice on the agency's list of World Heritage in Danger sites

With only a few hours of shore time in Venice, the big liners' passengers tend to clump around classic tourist sites like St. Mark's Square, adding to the city's already crowded public spaces.

No cars are allowed in historic Venice, which consists of narrow alleys and many bridges linking passageways. During high tourist season, which occupies a good deal of the year in Venice, navigating as a pedestrian is a daunting challenge.

The Cabinet decree also establishes compensation mechanisms for navigation companies and others affected by the ban. Until a more suitable docking area can be established elsewhere in waters outside the heart of Venice, the government has approved creating at least four temporary docking sites near the industrial port of Marghera, located on the northwestern Adriatic Sea.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

212K+
Followers
81K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Italy#Venice#The United Nations#Cabinet#Un#World Heritage#Italian#92 000 Ton#Venetian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Travel
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Europe
Related
Europetravelawaits.com

Italy Bans Large Cruise Ships In Venice Starting In August

Environmentalists, cultural organizations, and residents of Venice have been pleading for years to stop cruise ships from sailing into the Italian city’s lagoon. They got their wish this week. Cruise ships will be banned from sailing through the city center as of August 1, the government announced Tuesday night. The...
EuropePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

UNESCO: Italy's ban on cruise ships in Venice is 'good news'

ROME — (AP) — The United Nations culture agency, which was considering declaring Venice an imperiled world heritage site, on Wednesday hailed Italy’s ban on big cruise ships in the heart of the lagoon city. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay tweeted that the Italian government’s Tuesday decision to deny access to...
Boats & Watercraftsabc17news.com

Venice bans cruise ships from the city center — again

First there was a ban. Then it became a pre-ban for an uncertain date in the future. Then they were back in the city until further notice. Now, cruise ships will be banned from sailing through the city center of Venice from August 1, the Italian government has announced. Instead...
IndustryUS News and World Report

Exclusive - Italy Bans Cruise Liners From Venice, After Years of Hesitation

ROME (Reuters) - Italy on Tuesday banned cruise liners from Venice lagoon to defend its ecosystem and heritage, moving to end years of hesitation and putting the demands of residents and culture bodies above those of the tourist industry. The government decided to act after the United Nations culture organisation...
Europe9&10 News

Italy Bans Big Cruise Ships In Venice to Protect City

The Italian government has announced that they are banning big cruise ships in the city of Venice. The rule, which goes into effect Aug. 1, is an attempt to protect the fragile city built on the water. Ships over a certain size, weight or pollution level will not be able...
EuropeCNBC

Venice to ban cruise ships after years of protests from locals, environmentalists

Italy banned big cruise ships from sailing into Venice Tuesday after years of rallying cries from residents, culture bodies and environmentalists. In what he called a "historic" day, Italy's culture minister Dario Franceschini said the ban adopted by the Italian cabinet will take effect Aug. 1 and will cover the lagoon basin near St. Mark's Square, Venice's most iconic landmark.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Madrid boulevard and park added to Unesco’s World Heritage list

Madrid’s tree-lined Paseo del Prado boulevard and the adjoining Retiro park have been added to Unesco’s World Heritage list. The Unesco World Heritage Committee, holding an online meeting from Fuzhou, China, backed the bid on Sunday that highlighted the area’s introduction of nature into Spain’s capital. The influence the properties...
Societydallassun.com

Italy's Padua celebrates inclusion on UNESCO's list

Rome [Italy], July 25 (ANI/Xinhua): A complex of eight historic clusters of buildings in the northern Italian walled city of Padua was added to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) list of World Heritage sites on Saturday. The decision was made during the UNESCO World Heritage Committee's...
LifestyleBBC

Unesco World Heritage: Wales' slate landscape bid for honour

An area famed for its slate industry could join Egypt's Pyramids, India's Taj Mahal and Australia's Great Barrier Reef as a Unesco World Heritage site. The slate landscape of north-west Wales is the UK's bid when the World Heritage Committee meet in China this weekend. They will review cultural and...
ChinaBirmingham Star

Xinhua Headlines: Quanzhou added to UNESCO World Heritage List

-- East China's port city of Quanzhou, once hailed as "the very great and noble city" by the Italian explorer Marco Polo, won UNESCO World Cultural Heritage status Sunday, bringing the total number of the country's UNESCO World Heritage sites to 56. -- The serial property includes 22 sites of...
U.K.Posted by
InsideHook

Liverpool Loses UNESCO World Heritage Status

In 2004, Liverpool was named a UNESCO World Heritage site. On the city’s page on the agency’s website, text offers an explanation as to some of the reasons why, including the fact that “Liverpool was a pioneer in the development of modern dock technology, transport systems and port management.” But if you visit UNESCO’s page for Liverpool, you’ll notice the text at the top of the page crossed out. Earlier this month, UNESCO made the decision to delist Liverpool from its earlier status.
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

IHG to open Intercontinental Resort in Montenegro

IHG Hotels and Resorts has announced plans for its first Intercontinental property in the Balkan country of Montenegro. InterContinental Resort Amma, Canj – Montenegro is set to open in the autumn of 2023, and will overlook the Adriatic Sea from its location on the Biserna Obala (Pearl Coast). Facilities will...
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Nazi bunker strewn with bullets that was scene of fierce fighting in 1944 between German and Soviet soldiers is discovered during carpark dig in Polish city of Lublin

A World War II-era bunker built by Nazi Germany made out of wood has been discovered buried underground in Lublin, Poland. The discovery was made below the former Group of Clothing and Fabric Schools by construction workers working on new housing near 10 Spokojna Street, according to Polish News. The...
Boats & Watercraftscruisehive.com

Venice to Ban Large Cruise Ships From August 1st

In a not all too surprising move, Venice will be banning large cruise ships from docking inside the city’s historical center from August 1. The city decided this after mounting pressure from activist groups and not in the least from UNESCO, the world heritage organization. Cruise ships will now need...
EuropePosted by
KRMG

Italy to ban mammoth cruise ships from Venice as of Aug. 1

ROME — (AP) — Declaring Venice's waterways a “national monument,” Italy is banning mammoth cruise liners from sailing into the lagoon city, which risked being declared an imperiled world heritage site by the United Nations later this month. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the ban was urgently adopted at a...
Europerochesterfirst.com

Italy to ban mammoth cruise ships from Venice as of Aug. 1

ROME (AP) — Declaring Venice’s waterways a “national monument,” Italy is banning mammoth cruise liners from sailing into the lagoon city, which risked being declared an imperiled world heritage site by the United Nations later this month. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the ban was urgently adopted at a Cabinet...

Comments / 0

Community Policy