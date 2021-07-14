Who is the villain in the Loki finale? Episode 6, explained

It’s finally over; the Loki finale is available on Disney+. And it’s just as brilliant as I had expected. Episode 6 contradicts what Marvel taught us to believe after WandaVision. It delivers a fantastic conclusion to the series, giving Loki (Tom Hiddleston) a second arc that’s just as impressive as the one from the movies. It might be even better than that. But, most importantly, the final Loki installment provides the missing answers about the multiverse. For that reason alone, Loki is a must-watch MCU chapter. It sets the ground rules for the multiverse adventures that will follow soon. All the...