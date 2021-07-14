Who is the villain in the Loki finale? Episode 6, explained
Loki Season 1 is over and the Marvel Cinematic Universe will never be the same. The series’ long-awaited Season 1 finale dropped on Disney+ this morning, and unlike WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finales, it doesn’t disappoint. Instead, Loki Episode 6 gives Marvel fans everywhere the thing they’ve been waiting nearly a year for — a surprise that manages to follow through on all of the comic book Easter eggs sprinkled throughout Loki’s first five episodes and wrap up many of the season’s ongoing character arcs.www.inverse.com
