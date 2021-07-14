Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

MM2 Asia Financial Status Questioned by Auditor

By Patrick Frater
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 10 days ago

The independent auditor of MM2 Asia, a Singapore-based mini conglomerate with entertainment interests across East Asia, has raised doubts about the group’s ability to continue as a going concern. Reporting on mm2 Asia’s annual report for the year to March 2021, Nexia TS Public Accounting Corporation noted a “material uncertainty”...

variety.com

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mm2 Asia Financial Status#Mm2#Malaysian#The Cathay Cineplexes#Covid#Non Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
Thailand
Related
Marketsthepaypers.com

Bank of Korea selects Ground X for CBDC blockchain simulations

Bank of Korea has announced Ground X, founder of the Klaytn public permissioned blockchain, as the provider for its central bank digital (CBDC) currency tender, according to Ledger Insights. Ground X is the blockchain subsidiary of Kakao, Korea’s largest social network. The company will work with other subsidiaries Kakao Pay...
Worldambcrypto.com

South Korea: KFIU’s notice to 27 foreign crypto-exchanges fuels shutdown concerns

South Korean regulators are ramping up measures to protect its citizens from fraudulent activities carried on by foreign crypto-projects. In fact, it has now announced that it will be blocking foreign crypto-exchanges that target Koreans unless they are registered with South Korea’s anti-money laundering body. As per the country’s financial...
EconomyPosted by
Axios

Hong Kong's status as a financial center seems safe

Given its assault on democracy, imprisonment of publishers, and a slew of human rights violations, "stable" might not be the first word that springs to mind with respect to Hong Kong. But amid social and political turmoil, one key part of the economy has remained unfazed: its legendary financial services sector.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

China's non-financial outbound direct investment down 3.7 pct in H1

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) decreased 3.7 percent year on year in the first half of this year, official data showed on Thursday. China's ODI amounted to 348.8 billion yuan during the period. In U.S. dollar terms, ODI increased 4.7 percent to 53.9 billion...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Rupiah, stocks rise as Bank Indonesia holds rates

* Bank Indonesia says Q4 GDP will expand, FY21 outlook bright * Asian stock markets rise across the board after recent slump * Japan's equity markets closed for a holiday By Anushka Trivedi July 22 (Reuters) - The rupiah saw its best day in almost two weeks on Thursday, as Bank Indonesia (BI) held interest rates steady to support the pandemic-ravaged economy and sounded optimism on 2021 growth, even as most of the country remained under tough curbs. Regional peers Singapore's dollar, the South Korean won and Taiwan's dollar also gained, basking in the greenback's weakness as risk appetite rebounded with strong earnings lifting Wall Street stocks overnight. The rupiah firmed 0.4% after the Indonesian central bank kept its key interest rate at a record low of 3.50% as widely expected, and said it would strenghthen measures to stabilise the currency after a bout of volatility. The rupiah has weakened 2.5% over the past six weeks since the COVID-19 situation in the heavily-populated Indonesia worsened, with total cases nearing 3 million amid a slow vaccination rate and a creaky healthcare system. However, BI predicted fiscal 2021 growth could be higher than the midpoint of its 3.5%-4.3% range, citing a less-than-expected decline in activity during current mobility curbs while banking on vaccinations gathering pace. Local stocks jumped 1.8%, with lenders leading the gains as the central bank forecast better loan growth and promised it would keep providing ample liquidity. "BI has less room to deliver a rate cut going forward, as U.S. monetary policy looks to tighten with a taper of asset purchases in the coming months," said Wei Liang Chang, macro-strategist at DBS Bank. "That said, Indonesia's policy rate is already at an accommodative level, and it will support an eventual recovery when the pandemic's impact eases," he added. Asian equities tracked their global counterparts higher, with analysts pegging the gains on "buy the dip" behaviour and positive sentiment from the U.S. markets. Most stock indexes in the region like in India, Malaysia and Thailand have declined on a month-to-date basis as concerns over a Delta variant-led spike in COVID-19 infections and lockdowns worried investors. The Philippine stock index was up 1.6% on Thursday after four sessions of heavy losses, while Singapore and South Korea equities rose more than 1% each. HIGHLIGHTS ** Thai central bank says virus outbreak to cut GDP by 0.8-2.0% in 2021 ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 2 basis points at 6.307% ** Bank Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk among top gainers on Jakarta index, up 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0807 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.04 -6.41 0.00 0.38 China +0.04 +0.96 0.34 2.93 India +0.24 -1.84 1.21 13.16 Indonesia +0.41 -3.04 1.78 2.65 Malaysia +0.17 -4.81 0.50 -6.34 Philippines -0.02 -4.23 1.55 -7.89 S.Korea +0.36 -5.54 1.07 13.11 Singapore +0.16 -2.96 1.33 11.14 Taiwan +0.20 +1.66 0.65 19.28 Thailand -0.06 -8.80 0.61 6.97 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Worlddecrypt.co

Singapore Offers Crypto a Safe Haven in Turbulent Times

Singapore is fast becoming Asia's financial center. Crypto companies have been attracted by its forward looking policies, but it's yet to issue any licenses. It’s easy to see why crypto luminaries including Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao and Metakovan—owner of the world’s most expensive NFT—have made Singapore their base. The city-state has a lot going for it.
MarketsVentureBeat

Niko Partners: Asia is 54% of the $1B global esports market

Asia is more than 54% of the $1 billion dollar global esports market, according to market researcher Niko Partners. Asia is the world’s largest and most important region for esports, generating $543.8 million in revenues in the region in 2020. This is a 4.9% increase over 2019 despite the challenges of COVID-19, Niko Partners said. During 2020, esports operators had to shut down their physical events and shift to digital broadcasts of their events. Yet the Asian market still managed to grow, and it remains on a strong course in 2021. Revenues for 2021 will likely be close to $600 million, or 10.5% growth over 2020.
Worldthepaypers.com

Asia's financial hubs to lead regional regtech growth in 2021

How is regtech evolving in Asia? What are the leading countries when it comes to innovation? Matthew Fulco of Kapronasia has the answers to that. Asia has become the world's fintech centre over the past decade, buoyed by brisk economic growth, innovative digital finance solutions, and regulatory openness. At the...
Industryeenews.net

Greens question deep-sea miner’s financial disclosures

Transparency and environmental advocates are raising concerns that a company promising to extract metals from the ocean floor is misleading investors through its financial disclosures. Canadian firm DeepGreen Metals Inc. wants to delve 3 miles below the surface of the Pacific Ocean to collect potato-sized rocks off the seafloor that...
WorldCoinDesk

India’s Central Bank Considering Pilot Programs for CBDC: Report

The Reserve Bank of India is considering running a series of pilot programs for a proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC), Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar said. The deputy governor said in a speech Thursday that the central bank was weighing a "phased introduction" of a digital rupee to allow time for required legal changes to the country's foreign-exchange rules, according to a Bloomberg report.
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Maybank Islamic aims for expansion amid steady growth

KUALA LUMPUR (July 22): Maybank Islamic Bhd, one of the leading Islamic banks in Southeast Asia, has seen its total financial assets (TFA) and the number of customers grew steadily in recent years. In the past five years, the bank’s TFA has grown by 16% on average, while its number...
Marketsbitcoin.com

India’s Central Bank RBI Unveils Plan to Launch Digital Currency in Phases

The deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revealed that the central bank is planning to launch a state-backed digital currency in phases so that it would have “little or no disruption to India’s banking or monetary systems.”. RBI Plans ‘Phased Implementation’ for Digital Rupee. RBI Deputy...
RetailPosted by
Forbes

Singapore Central Bank’s Retail CBDC Global Challenge Reveals Familiar Themes Wrapped In Complexity

Singapore is blessed. Blessed with freedom(maybe) and the rule of law, blessed with a healthy mix of native born and immigrants, blessed with a diverse population, blessed with an excellent harbor, blessed in its location, blessed with orchid gardens and parks, blessed with glorious food from three or four culinary cultures, blessed in its name of lion-city, blessed in its forward-looking central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The MAS has been in the forefront of the digitization of markets, both retail and wholesale.
Worldbitcoin.com

French Central Bank Conducts Fifth Experiment on Tunisia CBDC

The French central bank, Banque de France (BOF), recently carried out its fifth experiment on the Central Bank of Tunisia (CBT)’s central bank digital currency (CBDC). According to a statement from BOF, the latest experiment is part of the banks’ joint effort to create conditions that are “conducive to a better inclusion of the Tunisian diaspora in Europe.”
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Exchanges Have to Register with South Korea Regulator by September or Risk a Ban

Cryptocurrency exchanges operating in South Korea could face severe penalties if they fail to register with the FSC by late September. Foreign virtual asset services providers (VASPs), including cryptocurrency exchanges operating in South Korea, have until September 24th, 2021, to register with the local regulator. Otherwise, they risk being blocked from providing services to Koreans, said the Financial Services Commission.
Businessactionforex.com

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: June FOMC Minutes Raise as Many Questions as Answers

United States: Growth Concerns Rattle Markets During Relatively Quiet Week for Economic Data. Financial markets were jittery this week as uncertainty mounted around the new COVID variant hampering global activity and the growing idea that a lack of supply may prevent economic growth. We continue to believe that the drivers of economic recovery remain intact and project a robust above-consensus pace of growth into next year as supply problems ease.

Comments / 0

Community Policy