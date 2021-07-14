Cancel
2021 Open Championship streaming: How to watch the Open online

By Kevin Cunningham
Golf.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistoric Royal St. George’s has previously hosted 14 Open Championships, but the course had to wait an extra year for the 2021 Open thanks to the pandemic. Now the best players in the game are finally ready to battle for major glory in England, but you don’t need to travel across the pond to catch the action; you can stream the entire thing sitting in front of your computer. Here’s all the information you need to watch the 2021 Open Championship streaming live online.

