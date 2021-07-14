2021 Open Championship streaming: How to watch the Open online

We’ve reached the middle of July, and in the golf world, that can only mean one thing — it’s time for The Open … or is it the British Open?. Officially, the last men’s major of the year is named The Open, or the Open Championship. But colloquially — among American golf fans, anyway — the tournament often is referred to as the British Open. This list of AKAs can lead to some contentious discussions (ones I can’t help but insert myself into) and seemingly everyone has an opinion on the matter.