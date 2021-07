Sacha Baron Cohen has reacted to the news that Roy Moore lost the lawsuit he filed against himIt was announced earlier this week that a federal court had thrown out the defamation lawsuit filed by former Alabama Chief Justice following his appearance on the Borat star’s comedy show.Moore was interviewed on Who Is America? under the pretence that he would receive an award for his support of Israel. Baron Cohen was in character as an Israeli anti-terrorism expert who claimed he had technology that would show whether Moore was a paedophile.In 2017, sexual misconduct allegations against Moore cropped during...