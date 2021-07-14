Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Music conductor Adrian Tan dies at 44 from cardiac arrest in his sleep

By Peony Hirwani
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ms4WS_0awR584100

Singapore -based music conductor Adrian Tan died of a cardiac arrest on Monday at the age of 44.

Tan was the music director of the Singapore Wind Symphony and the Braddell Heights Symphony Orchestra where he led the bands and orchestras at professional level.

His sudden passing came as a shock to numerous individuals who knew him.

Jazz pianist Jeremy Monteiro paid tribute to the artist by saying: “The music director family is not a very big family and we feel the loss very keenly. He’s (Tan) always very hands-on.”

Conductor Adrian Chiang, whom Tan co-founded the Conductors Collegium Asia earlier this year, disclosed that Tan was supposed to direct their first training session over Zoom on the night he died.

The class was supposed to start at 7.30pm local time, but the musician did not show up.

“I thought he had fallen asleep and I wanted to scold him for making everyone wait for him,” said Chiang. “He was always full of energy and a very enjoyable person to talk to. He always seemed very healthy, so I was wondering what happened.”

Tan was a National University of Singapore graduate who majored in theatre studies. He also bagged a scholarship from the National Arts Council to pursue his postgraduate degree abroad.

After achieving a Masters in Music Studies (Conducting) from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, he served many directorships in multiple orchestras in the Asia-Pacific region.

“As a conductor, he respected and wanted to showcase the works of Singaporean composers,” said Terence Ho, who is Singapore Chinese Orchestra’s executive director.

Adding: “He was active in terms of providing views on how the National Arts Council and the Government can help freelancers. He was very forward-looking, always talking about possibilities, collaboration, and what more can be done for the music scene.”

Tan is survived by his mother, with whom he lived.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

187K+
Followers
91K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Monteiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conductor#Jazz#The National Arts Council#Singaporean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
News Break
Music
Country
Singapore
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Greek folk singer Tolis Voskopoulos dies aged 80 of cardiac arrest

Tolis Voskopoulos, a popular Greek folk singer, songwriter and actor whose career spanned more than six decades, has died aged 80. Voskopoulos, considered a star of modern Greek folk music, died on Monday in an Athens hospital of cardiac arrest, a few days shy of his 81st birthday and several weeks after being hospitalised with respiratory problems, Greek media reported.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Gunna Reveals Why He Was Hospitalized

Atlanta rapper Gunna has been hospitalized for the last week and he's finally revealing what brought him to the hospital in the first place, telling his fans that he had a scary bout with pneumonia. If you've ever had pneumonia, you know just how terrifying the illness can be. It...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

UK woman suffers ghastly burns after attempt to poach eggs using viral TikTok hack backfires

A British TikToker suffered ghastly facial burns to her face after an attempt to poach eggs using a viral TikTok trend backfired. Chantelle Conway, a Bolton-based content creator, was attempting to poach an egg in the microwave, by boiling the kettle and filling up a cup with a raw egg in the water for ten seconds. Towards the end, when the 25-year-old put a cold spoon into the hot water to remove the cooked egg, the boiling hot water suddenly shot in her face as she stood over the cup.Conway described the incident to be “the worst pain I’ve...
Public HealthPosted by
extratv

Kevin Connolly’s Newborn Baby Hospitalized with COVID-19

Last month, “Entourage” star Kevin Connolly and his actress girlfriend Zulay Henao welcomed a baby girl, who they named Kennedy Cruz. Weeks after her birth, Kevin revealed that she has contracted COVID-19. During an episode of “Victory The Podcast,” he shared, “It's been hard. It's hard when your kid is sick, you know? Because there's really nothing you can do. But she's doing great. It's just the congestion part, but the fever is down and we're all back on the road to recovery."
Musicthefocus.news

RIP Lil Neff: Death of DC rapper at 21 shocks fans

News of Lil Neff’s death broke on Friday, 9 July 2021, shocking friends and fans of the DC rapper. Lil Neff passed away at the age of 21. He was born on 1 November 1999. He rose to prominence between 2013 and 2015, after dropping his two viral songs “Tap Boomin” and “FSCM.” Lil Neff was growing in popularity on the DC rap scene, having accumulating a large social media following. As of his death, Neff had over 37,000 Instagram followers.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

NurseLifeRN's Ebi Porbeni Has Died After a Serious Illness

Healthcare influencer and ICU nurse Ebi Porbeni, known to the online community as Ebi Eats and NurseLifeRN, had more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Ebi spent his time on the internet informing others about his life as a healthcare professional, with memes and his podcast Nurse Speak. Article continues...

Comments / 0

Community Policy