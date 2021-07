MELBOURNE'S EXPOSURE SITES

Tier 1 - Anyone who has visited the following locations during the listed times must get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from the exposure:

Bundoora: New Balance, DFO Uni Hill -Friday 9 July, 4.30pm - 4.45pm

Bundoora: Puma Australia DFO Uni Hill - Friday 9 July, 4.05pm - 4.50pm

Bundoora: Fila, DFO Uni Hill - Friday 9 July, 4.05pm - 4.50pm

Bundoora: ASICS, DFO Uni Hill - Friday 9 July, 4.40pm - 4.55pm

Bundoora: Under Armour, DFO Uni Hill - Friday 9 July, 4.25pm - 5.10pm

Bundoora: yd, DFO Uni Hill - Friday 9 July, 4.25pm - 5.30pm

Bundoora: Cotton On, DFO Uni Hill, Friday 9 July, 4.45pm - 5.30pm

Bundoora: Adidas, DFO Uni Hill, Friday 9 July, 4.50pm - 5.35pm

Bundoora: Rivers, DFO Uni Hill, Friday 9 July, 4.55pm - 5.40pm

Bundoora: Connor Clothing, DFO Uni Hill - Friday 9 July, 5pm - 6pm

Craigieburn: McDonalds Craigieburn - Sunday 11 July, 11.50pm-12.30am

Craigieburn: McDonalds Craigieburn - Tuesday 13 July, 1.35pm-2.20pm

Campbellfield: Bizzler Take-Away Food - Sunday 11 July, 2.30pm-3.30pm

Epping: Southern Cross Medical Imaging - Monday 12 July, 9.45am - 10.35am

Maribyrnong: Bras N Things, Highpoint Shopping Centre - Friday 9 July, 11.15am - 11.30am

Maribyrnong: Ariele Apartments - Tuesday 13 July, 12am -11.59pm

Maribyrnong: Ferguson Plarre Bakehouses - Friday 9 July, 10am - 10.40am

Maribyrnong: Aquatic Centre - Saturday 10 July, 10am - 11.30am

Oakleigh: Vanilla Lounge - Friday 9 July, 2.45pm -4.30pm

Melbourne: Young & Jackson - Saturday July 10, 2.40pm - 4.10pm

Maribyrnong: SkinKandy, Highpoint Shopping Centre - Friday 9 July, 11.15am - 12.35pm

Maribyrnong: The Reject Shop, Highpoint Shopping Centre - Friday 9 July, 11.30am - 12.10pm

Tier 2 - Anyone who has visited the following locations during the listed times should urgently get tested, then isolate until confirmation of a negative result. Continue to monitor for symptoms, get tested again if symptoms appear:

Waurn Ponds: Officeworks - Sunday 11 July, 1.30pm - 2.30pm

Highton: APCO Service Station - Sunday 11 July, 2.10pm - 2.45pm

Broadmeadows: Arrow Petroleum Service Station - Sunday 11 July, 10pm - 12.30pm

Epping: Epping North Dental Clinic - Monday 12 July, 9.45am - 10.35am

Epping: ACL Collection Centre - Monday 12 July, 9.45am -10.35am

Epping: O'Herns Road/Dalton Road Medical Centre - Monday 12 July, 9.45am - 10.35am

Bundoora: DFO Uni Hill - Friday 9 July, 4.30pm - 6.30pm

Maribyrnong: ALDI - Sunday 11 July, 4.10pm - 5pm

Maribyrnong: Foodcourt, Highpoint Shopping Centre - Friday 9 July, 11.40am - 12.20pm

Maribyrnong: North Carpark Level 1, Highpoint Shopping Centre - Friday 9 July 11.10am - 11.40am and 12.00pm - 12.30pm

Maribyrnong: ALDI - Friday July 9, 5.30pm - 6.10pm

Richmond: Level 2 of MCC Members' Reserve, Carlton v Geelong game - Saturday July 10, 4pm - 8pm

Tier 3 - Anyone who has visited this location during these times should monitor for symptoms - If symptoms develop, immediately get tested and isolate until you receive a negative result:

Footscray: Footscray Station - Saturday July 10, 2.25pm - 2.30pm

Richmond: MCG, Carlton v Geelong game (excluding Level 2 of MCC Members' Reserve) - Saturday 10 July, 4pm - 8pm