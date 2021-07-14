Cancel
Starwood Reportedly Makes Counter Offer for Monmouth

By Les Shaver
GlobeSt.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarwood Capital Group is reportedly making an unsolicited takeover of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp., which could potentially derail Equity Commonwealth’s proposed offer, according to Bloomberg. Monmouth announced that it received an unsolicited acquisition proposal from “a large private investment firm primarily focused on global real estate” but didn’t provide...

