Starwood Reportedly Makes Counter Offer for Monmouth

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood Capital"), a global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy investments, announced today that its affiliate Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. has made an enhanced all-cash, fully financed, fully actionable proposal to acquire Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) ("Monmouth") for $19.51 per Monmouth share reduced by the termination fee owed to Equity Commonwealth ("EQC") of $62.2 million or $0.63 per share. This proposal implies a net consideration of $18.88 per share to the Monmouth shareholders after payment of the termination fee. The revised proposal, submitted on July 15, 2021, includes an increase in the all-cash net consideration payable to Monmouth shareholders from Starwood Capital's previous proposal of $18.70 per Monmouth share, made on July 8, 2021.