After Lovebombing Lucinda, Brad's Comments About His Head Being Turned Prove The Bar Is On The Floor

It is what it is, but Love Island just isn't hitting the same way as it usually does. Some of the chat is DIRE - and we know that they're showing us the best highlights from a whole 24 hours, so why are we listening to Millie talk about teeth? The conversation is at Fresher's Week levels - I can't listen to another 'So do you have siblings?' convo. And we don't fancy any of the boys... even if it's one we know is no good for us. Plus WHY IS NO-ONE FUNNY (save our Queen Faye and her ball bag lips chat)?