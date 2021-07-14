After Lovebombing Lucinda, Brad's Comments About His Head Being Turned Prove The Bar Is On The Floor
On Love Island last night, viewers were subjected to one of the driest, most boring dates in history. Now, it is undeniable that both Brad McClelland and Lucinda Strafford are incredibly attractive, but the pair did not have the most riveting conversation. Genuinely, the most interesting bit of conversation was when Lucinda observed that she lived really far south, and Brad lived really far north. (We are going to ignore Brad lying through his teeth and saying it was his first date, when he had been in a relationship for several years.)graziadaily.co.uk
