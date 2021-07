The chaos caused by the NHS Test and Trace app could cause food shortages, the leader of one of the UK’s biggest ports companies has warned. There is mounting alarm at the economic impact of the disruption caused by more than 500,000 people being forced to stay at home for up to 10 days after receiving an alert telling them they have been near someone who tested positive for Covid-19, as it was predicted that the numbers could rise to up to five million.