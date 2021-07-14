Take a look at the businesses located in Missouri City's Township Square

The neighborhood of Coastal Point in League City offers residents the opportunity to live by the water while also being a master-planned community with amenities, such as a resort-style swimming pool, an outdoor playground and walking trails. Located just south of the Mar Bella neighborhood, Coastal Point is a short drive to the coast and the Kemah Boardwalk. With nearly 200 houses built, the neighborhood is expected to have around 540 single-family homes once construction is complete in the next two years.