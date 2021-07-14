Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Pirates had a good MLB Draft

By Dusty Metzgar Sports Editor
WVNews
 10 days ago

I’m going to open here by acknowledging that there is an asterisk in the title of this column. It’s not an accident, it’s a qualifier. The Pirates did really well in the draft, but only if they manage to sign their first four picks, which is no guarantee. The Pirates...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Leiter
Person
Ben Cherington
Person
Jack Leiter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Mlb Draft#Baseball America#Penn State#Clemson#Davis Solometo White#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Draft 2021 first-round takeaways: Pirates take Henry Davis; Royals make top-10 surprise; A's nab Max Muncy

Major League Baseball launched its 2021 amateur draft on Sunday night. For the first time, the draft was pushed back from its usual June date and moved to Denver, Colorado to coincide with the All-Star Game. The first round, plus Competitive Balance Round A, were conducted on Sunday and 36 picks were made. The Pirates took Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the top overall pick.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Draft: How Pirates' approach landed four top-50 players, including Penn State, Clemson football commits

When the Pittsburgh Pirates used the No. 1 pick in Major League Baseball's 2021 draft on Louisville catcher Henry Davis, it was seemingly with a strategy in mind. The Pirates, it reasoned, chose Davis because his financial asks were the least among the handful of defensible No. 1 candidates. Whether or not that proves to be true is to be seen. The Pirates' draft strategy since the Davis pick suggests it is, though, and that they're all in on the portfolio approach.
MLBYardbarker

With No. 1 pick in MLB Draft, Pirates take Louisville catcher Henry Davis

Henry Davis from the University of Louisville was the shocking No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft Sunday evening by the Pittsburgh Pirates. For many, Davis was not considered to be anywhere near the top prospect in the class with the likes of shortstop Marcelo Mayer and pitcher Jack Leiter being the top players on many big boards.
MLBMLB Daily Dish

The Pirates select Henry Davis first overall in the 2021 MLB Draft

With the first pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Pirates have selected Henry Davis, a catcher out of Louisville. This is Davis’ second draft, first entering in 2018 out of high school and just barely making Baseball America’s Top 300. But now after three years of college ball for the Cardinals, Davis has found himself at the top of the draft class, and for good reason. He has been noted to have one of the cleanest swings in this year’s class, as well as some of the best raw power. He spent this spring annihilating the ball and crushed 15 home runs, ending the season with a .370 batting average and a 1.145 OPS. His keen baseball eye and grasp of the strike zone makes his shine amongst all of offensive standouts this year.
MLBErie Times-News

MLB draft: Bedford native Henry Davis thanks coaches after being selected No. 1 by Pirates

It's the moment aspiring baseball players dream of, but only a select few earn the distinction of being drafted first overall. Henry Davis' goal of becoming a professional baseball player came to fruition on Sunday night, when the former standout at Fox Lane was selected with the top pick in the Major League Baseball Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLBblackchronicle.com

2021 MLB Draft tracker: Live results, draft order, every first-round pick as Pirates take Henry Davis at No. 1

Henry Davis, C, Louisville: Davis made the leap by hitting .370/.482/.663 this season with 15 home runs and seven more walks than strikeouts. The demand for two-way backstops always outpaces the supply, which is why Davis’ upside is intriguing. He combines a low whiff rate with a high average exit velocity at the plate, and he’s at least an adequate defender (with a strong arm) behind it. Some evaluators are concerned his strength-based swing won’t work as well against advanced pitching. Fair enough, but he’s the most accomplished collegiate bat in a class that doesn’t have many of them.2.
MLBMorning Journal

Pirates draft a Louisville slugger

DENVER — The Pittsburgh Pirates opened the amateur draft with a Louisville slugger. That freed up the Texas Rangers to grab another famous baseball name at No. 2. The Pirates selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis and the Rangers grabbed Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter — son of big league All-Star Al Leiter — with the first two picks of Sunday night’s draft, the first held as part of All-Star weekend.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox sign first-round pick Marcelo Mayer to rookie deal

The Red Sox have reached an agreement with first-round draft pick Marcelo Mayer. The Athletic’s Chad Jennings reports that the fourth overall pick will sign for a bonus of the assigned slot price of $6,664,000. While the team hasn’t yet officially announced the signing, Jennings and multiple other Boston reporters noted that Mayer and several team officials took part in what appears to be the official signing ceremony on the field at Fenway Park.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Tigers announce 4 roster moves, and you’re probably not going to like them

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced four roster moves Wednesday morning, and they probably aren’t the ones fans wanted to hear. Unfortunately, Daz Cameron has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right toe sprain. While his overall offensive numbers don’t look great, Cameron has hit three home runs and stolen four bases in limited at-bats. He’s hit the ball hard and played a solid defensive center field.
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
MLBdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Tigers select triple crown winner in 2021 MLB Draft

With their 13th Round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Detroit Tigers have selected 3B Chris Meyers out of Toledo. Myers had quite a season at Toledo as he won the MAC triple crown but leading the conference in average, home runs, and RBIs. Chris Meyers is Tigers' first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy