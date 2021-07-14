Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

ShowBiz Minute: Spears, Baron Cohen, Emmys

iosconews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears hearing to deal with turmoil from her dramatic speech; Judge tosses Roy Moore's lawsuit over Sacha Baron Cohen interview; Stars react to their Emmy nominations. (July 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/cfc7801471b643ac96e3ea9789937677.

www.iosconews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sacha Baron Cohen
Person
Roy Moore
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showbiz#Breaking News#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNME

Sacha Baron Cohen beats ‘Who Is America?’ defamation lawsuit

Sacha Baron Cohen has officially beaten Roy Moore’s $95 million defamation lawsuit, a judge has confirmed. Moore had attempted to sue the Borat actor after appearing on the 2018 Showtime satire Who Is America?, hosted by Cohen, claiming he had been tricked into appearing in front of cameras. “Defendants have...
Celebritiesiosconews.com

ShowBiz Minute: Wu, Halsey, Gaga

Chinese pop star Kris Wu dumped by brands over sex complaint; "Without Me" singer Halsey announces birth of first child; Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga will team up for two nights at Radio City Music Hall. (July 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
Celebritiesiosconews.com

ShowBiz Minute: Weinstein, Kennedy Center, West

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California; Bette Midler, Berry Gordy among new Kennedy Center honorees; Kanye West to reveal "Donda" album at massive Atlanta event. (July 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Movieshartfordcitynewstimes.com

ShowBiz Minute: Cannes, Nightclubs, US Box Office

"Titane" takes home Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival; Nightclubs in England re-open; "Space Jam" dunks on "Black Widow" to take U.S. box office No. 1. (July 19) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/3a17d95c80354bfd864993ea90a4e653. News In...
Massachusetts StateIndiana Gazette

Not nice: Baron Cohen sues Massachusetts cannabis dispensary

BOSTON (AP) — Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has sued a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary he says used an image of his character Borat on a billboard without his permission, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Boston. The billboard for Somerset-based Solar Therapeutics Inc. showed Baron Cohen posing as Borat with two thumbs up and the words “It’s nice!” — one of Borat’s catchphrases.
Celebritiesiosconews.com

Legal expert: latest Spears hearing a 'wild and significant day’

Family law attorney David Glass, who was inside the courtroom for the latest Britney Spears hearing, explains the legal ramifications of the proceedings. (July 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/e2e0b18e4cd44bf09822c34587c8c03a.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
Theater & DancePosted by
Audacy

John Travolta recalls 1985 dream dance with Princess Diana

Most might be intimidated dancing with John Travolta. The actor’s fleet-footed character in “Saturday Night Fever” is legendary. But when Travolta himself got a chance to dance with Princess Diana, he was the one taken aback. Photojournalist Pete Souza — who served as the Reagan administration's chief official White House...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

John Travolta ‘Walking Away’ From Church Of Scientology After ‘Shock Fallout’?

Is John Travolta planning to tell all about the Church of Scientology? That’s the story one tabloid has cooked up this week. Gossip Cop investigates. This week’s edition of New Idea reports John Travolta plans to break away from the controversial Church of Scientology. Travolta tragically lost his wife of 28 years, Kelly Preston, to breast cancer one year ago. The outlet suggests Travolta, still reeling from his loss, is going to turn on the Scientologist congregation. An insider tells the tabloid, “Friends are whispering that he’s ready to spill all on Scientology now that he’s possibly breaking away from the church,” adding, “It would give him closure — and it’s the church’s biggest nightmare.”
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Rumors: Is Max Responsible For Mariah’s Disappearance?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) rumors and spoilers indicate there’s a new suspect in the disappearance of Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes). A pregnant Mariah’s abrupt exit from Genoa City has everyone concerned. Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) are at odds, while Mariah’s mother Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) is worried about her daughter’s safety.
CelebritiesPage Six

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wear matching outfits for ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s styles are still in sync post-split. The former couple seemingly color-coordinated their outfits at a listening party for West’s new “Donda” album on Thursday, both opting for bright red ensembles. Kardashian, 40, sported a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens ($3,690) for the event, which...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh, 15, Is Taller Than Mom & Siblings As They Stroll Through Paris — Photos

Angelina Jolie was seen out and about with four of her six children, including daughter Shiloh, 15, for a shopping day in Paris, France. Angelina Jolie’s children have grown up before our eyes! The Maleficent actress, 46, was seen out in Paris, France on July 22 with four of her children, daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and sons Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13. While all four kids looked so grown, Shiloh, in particular, looked striking as she was taller than her siblings and her Oscar-winning mother. The family all wore face masks as they walked around the City of Love and even made pit stops to shop at the Kith store.

Comments / 0

Community Policy