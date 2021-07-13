Darlington American all-stars post 1-2 mark in District II tourney
PAWTUCKET – Two weeks after kicking off the District II double-elimination tournament with an impressive 1-0 victory over Bristol, the Darlington American Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star team saw its hopes for a championship fade away, no thanks to a close loss over Riverside last Wednesday night at Slater Park’s Cosimini Field and a defeat on the road to Barrington four nights later in a losers’ bracket game.www.valleybreeze.com
