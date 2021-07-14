Cancel
A Chinese father never stopped looking for his son, who was kidnapped at age 2. They reunited after 24 years.

By Jonathan Edwards
SFGate
 10 days ago

After his 2-year-old son was kidnapped, Guo Gangtang scoured nearly all of China, traveling more than 300,000 miles by motorcycle in a decades-long hunt for his boy. Guo, now 51, has handed out countless fliers since 1997, the South China Morning Post reported. He flew a flag on the back of his motorcycle with his son's picture on it. He begged for money and slept under bridges. He broke bones in traffic crashes, faced highway robbers and wore out 10 motorcycles.

www.sfgate.com

