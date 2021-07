Dollar General, a nationwide chain with more than 17,000 stores in 46 states, is exploring the possibility of opening a new store in Twisp and in other towns in the region. “At this time, we are currently in due diligence phase for a new Dollar General in Twisp, Washington that would be located off East Methow Valley Highway,” said Dollar General Corporation Public Relations specialist Angela Petkovic by email. The site under consideration is near Burton Street, she said.