Many young New Jerseyans continue to have strong reservations about the current job market even as our state economy steadily reopens. A recent OnePoll survey commissioned by Universal Technical Institute found that 64% of New Jersey residents ages 18-35 are not confident that all office jobs will come back after the pandemic. Meanwhile, many workers remain reluctant to enter or re-enter some non-office fields of employment, in part because of the volatility brought on the pandemic.