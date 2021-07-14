Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Wynn Resorts, Advanced Micro Devices And More

By Craig Jones
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) very much.

He keeps buying Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) for his charitable trust fund and he doesn't care it is trading lower.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) as a screaming buy.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) is trading at 4 times earnings so Cramer wants to buy it and put it away.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) is up too much and a 2.5% yield ain't going to help you if we decide that there is a slowdown in world trade, said Cramer.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a very speculative stock, said Cramer. He would buy half of the position now.

Cramer knows Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) moved a great deal higher, but he would buy it.

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE: CVA) is okay, but there are other plays that are better, said Cramer.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) is a buy, said Cramer.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crispr Therapeutics Ag#Wynn Resorts#Cnbc#Blackstone Group Inc#Bx#Advanced Micro Devices#Cleveland Cliffs Inc#Golden Ocean Group Ltd#Crispr Therapeutics Ag#Crsp#Lrcx#Covanta Holding Corp#Cva
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
AMD
Related
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Why Investors Shouldn't Sell General Motors Stock

Following reports of two vehicles catching fire, General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) told owners of its 2017 to 2019 Bolt electric vehicles they should refrain from parking inside or charging their vehicles unattended overnight. The news regarding the vehicle fires is not a reason to sell the stock, tradinganalysis.com CEO Todd...
StocksBenzinga

Could GameStop's Stock Be Nearing Make It Or Break It Time?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are traded lower Thursday. The stock was a WallStreetBets favorite and seems to have lost some gas since its initial run-up. After hitting an intraday low of $159.48, shares closed at $166.82. GameStop Daily Chart Analysis. Shares have been sliding downwards and are nearing potential support...
StocksZacks.com

5 Dirt-Cheap Stocks Set to Report Triple-Digit Earnings Growth

The Q2 earnings season is heating up, with total S&P 500 earnings expected to be up 67.7% from the same period last year on 19.1% higher revenues. The earnings projection suggests a solid improvement from 50.6% growth expected at the start of Q2 and would follows 49.3% earnings growth in Q1.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

Finding stocks that have what it takes to be mainstays in your portfolio for the long haul may seem like a big ask. And in the current market environment, with many top stocks trading at incredibly high valuations and fears about another imminent market crash running wild, investors are getting increasingly pickier about where they put their hard-earned cash.
MarketsStreet.Com

Boston Beer Stock Plunges: Jim Cramer Explains Truly's Role

Jim Cramer said Truly Hard Seltzer was a hard pill for Boston Beer (SAM) - Get Report investors to swallow as the stock sells off Friday following disappoint earnings. Full Story: Boston Beer Stock Plunges After Surprise Earnings Miss and Goldman Downgrade. As of intraday trading Friday, the stock was...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Coca-Cola, Microsoft Or Apple?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving. Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when...
StocksCNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Buy Ford

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Zim Integrated Shipping: "I don't like the shipping stocks, here. I think they're overdone. People got excited about them and it's no longer the moment to own a shipping stock. Why not buy Union Pacific, which had a great quarter."
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Says AT&T Stock Isn’t Worth Owning Despite Earnings Beat

AT&T (T) - Get Report reported adjusted earnings of 89 cents per share on revenue of $44 billion, exceeding estimates on the top and bottom lines. The company boosted its full-year revenue guidance, as it continues to build its HBO Max subscriber base while reducing churn rates in its wireless division, TheStreet's Martin Baccardax reported.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says Ditch Clover Health And Buy Into This Healthcare Stock Instead

CNBC host Jim Cramer advised investors to sell their shares in Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), calling the health insurance company a “two-leaf clover.”. What Happened: Cramer, instead, advised investors to buy shares of Minnesota-based healthcare company UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH), saying he does not like Clover Health’s business model.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Tesla, Apple, Google

Get ready to be overwhelmed with with earnings next week, Jim Cramer warned his Mad Money viewers Friday. The earnings will be coming in hot, he said, which means investors need to focus on just a few stocks and use the conference calls to make informed decisions. There is no room for error during the heart of earnings season.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ: PRFX) shares rose 123% to $7.00 in pre-market trading. Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) shares rose 29% to $5.57 in pre-market trading after jumping over 12% on Wednesday. The company has been reportedly granted European patent number EP2839858 titled "Field focusing and mapping in an electrode array."
StocksStreet.Com

3 Bear Market Stocks for Steady Dividends

Market volatility has returned in a big wayOn Monday July 20 the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 700 points, only to recover by rising over 500 points the next dayFor risk-averse investors, the recent volatility can be rattlingBut instead of selling out of fear, investors can reduce portfolio volatility by buying quality dividend growth ...
StocksStreet.Com

Nvidia vs. Apple: How Jim Cramer Approaches the Stocks Differently

During Jim Cramer's monthly members-only Action Alerts PLUS call, a member asked if they should treat Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report like Apple (AAPL) - Get Report. For years, Cramer has stressed that Apple is stock to hold onto rather than actively trade, despite frequent upgrades and downgrades from top Wall Street analysts.
Stocksu.today

CNBC's Jim Cramer Is Still Bullish on Ethereum After Dumping Bitcoin

CNBC’s superstar stock picker Jim Cramer remains bullish on Ethereum despite the fact that the cryptocurrency is down 52 percent from its May 12 all-time high of $4,356. In a recent tweet, the “Mad Money” host says that he’s sticking to his position, but he’s reluctant to increase it as of now.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Advanced Micro Devices's Unusual Options Activity

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $91.31 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Cheers Twitter, CFO Ned Segal Following Earnings

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is a buy following the company's better-than-expected financial results, Jim Cramer said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." What Happened: Twitter reported second-quarter earnings of 8 cents per share, which beat the estimate by a penny. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.06 billion.
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Intel Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) is trading lower after multiple analyst firms lowered price targets on the stock following its second-quarter financial results. While the company beat consensus estimates, chip shortage concerns weighed on the stock Friday morning. 'While I expect the shortages to bottom out in the second half, it will...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: Where Intel Stands Among the Semiconductors After Earnings

Intel (INTC) - Get Report reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 a share on revenue of $18.5 billion. The company's third quarter guidance disappointed with CEO Pat Gelsinger warning the global chip shortage could extend into 2023. Long a critic of Intel, Jim Cramer takes a look a look at the...
Aerospace & DefenseStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: What Aerospace Recovery Means for Honeywell Stock

Honeywell (HON) - Get Report reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.02 on revenue of $8.81 billion and raised forecasts for the third quarter. Catching Jim Cramer's attention was a strong outlook for the company's aerospace business. Honeywell is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable portfolio. Aerospace...

Comments / 0

Community Policy