Asghar Farhadi Discusses What Motivates Him To Make Films & Themes In ‘A Hero’ – Cannes

"We float in the virtual." Cohen Media has released an official US trailer for a French romantic drama titled Who You Think I Am, made by filmmaker Safy Nebbou. This premiered back in 2019 at the Berlin Film Festival and played at a number of film festivals that year and it also opened in Europe that year. Now it's finally getting a US release after all this time. Adapted from a novel, Juliette Binoche stars as a 50-year-old divorced teacher who creates a fake online persona of a beautiful 24-year-old woman. But, of course, she becomes trapped by her deceit when she falls for a man who has become smitten with her profile. The cast includes Nicole Garcia, François Civil, Marie-Ange Casta, Guillaume Gouix, Charles Berling, and Jules Houplain. An intriguing idea for a love story, and certainly very French, questioning whether age really matters when it comes to romance. I dig that "Catfish meets Fatal Attraction" quote, too. Take a look.