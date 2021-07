One thing most of us can never seem to get enough of is money. It literally is what makes our world go around. Without it, we can’t get the things we need, let alone want. When we were young we had no real conception of money, except to ask our parents for it. And oftentimes I would get the response from my Mom or Dad, “money doesn't grow on trees.” I’m sure I knew that already, but they had to make their point.