Millie Bobby Brown’s team slam Hunter Ecimovic’s ‘offensive, dishonest’ comments

Millie Bobby Brown’s team have slammed TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic’s “irresponsible, offensive and hateful” comments about the actress. The social media personality shared footage on Instagram Live on Monday (12.07.21) in which he and his friends laughed about 2020 photos of him and the ‘Stranger Things’ star together which had been circulating online, before he gave graphic descriptions of an alleged sexual relationship between them, referred to himself as a “groomer” and said he “groomed” the 17-year-old actress.