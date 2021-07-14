Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Millie Bobby Brown’s team slam Hunter Ecimovic’s ‘offensive, dishonest’ comments

crossroadstoday.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillie Bobby Brown’s team have slammed TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic’s “irresponsible, offensive and hateful” comments about the actress. The social media personality shared footage on Instagram Live on Monday (12.07.21) in which he and his friends laughed about 2020 photos of him and the ‘Stranger Things’ star together which had been circulating online, before he gave graphic descriptions of an alleged sexual relationship between them, referred to himself as a “groomer” and said he “groomed” the 17-year-old actress.

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Jon Bon Jovi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Typo#Tiktok#Instagram Live#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Apple
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Fans think Millie Bobby Brown has a new boyfriend

Millie Bobby Brown has shared an Instagram Story with her rumoured new boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. The Stranger Things star, 17, has been linked to the 19-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi for a while, and decided to tease fans with a selfie on her Stories. "Happy weekend," she wrote with a picture of her resting her face on Jake's head.
CelebritiesThe Tab

Millie Bobby Brown responds to Hunter Echo and threatens to take action against him

Millie Bobby Brown responds to Hunter Echo who falsely claimed they’re currently together and dating. Earlier this week, 21-year-old LA TikToker Hunter Echo went live on Instagram after rumours surfaced alleging the couple were in a romantic relationship. On his Instagram Live, Hunter revealed multiple details about their alleged relationship as well as claiming Millie initiated the relationship herself when she was 16.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

A tiktoker revealed the intimacies of Millie Bobby Brown and the actress started a lawsuit

Millie Bobby Brown live a professional and personal dream moment. In her work she continues her growth as an actress and prepares to launch Stranger Things 4. While in your love life, you recently confirmed your relationship with Jake Bongiovi. However, not everything is rosy because in the last hours it turned out that his lawyers took legal action against Hunter Echo, a famous tiktoker. What happened?
CelebritiesPosted by
Z107.3

Millie Bobby Brown’s Ex Apologizes for Live Stream Rant

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Millie Bobby Brown's ex drama, Kim Kardashian's TikTok feud and more, below. Millie Bobby Brown's Ex Apologizes for Live Stream Rant. Millie Bobby...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

They Weren’t Friends: The True Relationship Between Millie Bobby Brown and Amybeth McNulty

Stranger Things surprised everyone with the incorporation of a great star for its fourth season: Amybeth Mcnulty. The protagonist of Anne With an E will join the Netflix series and will fulfill the dream of many because she will share a cast with another icon such as Millie Bobby Brown. While both actresses publicly agreed, they are far from friends. Know their true relationship.
Behind Viral VideosOk Magazine

TikTok Star Hunter Echo Apologizes For Crude Drunken Ramblings About Ex-Girlfriend Millie Bobby Brown

TikTok star Hunter "Echo" Ecimovic is apologizing for crude, drunken ramblings about alleged ex-girlfriend, Millie Bobby Brown. The popular internet personality — whose channel has a whopping 1.6 million followers — took to social media once again after he found himself drunk and making sexual comments about the Stranger Things star in a problematic livestream.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Amybeth McNulty shared her reaction to joining Stranger Things and meeting Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things rocked the market in recent weeks by announcing that Amybeth Mcnulty joined the cast for season 4. The Anne With an E-famous actress joined a great cast to continue a growing career. After finishing filming the Netflix event, the Irishwoman gave an interview and revealed his excitement upon learning that he would be working on the sci-fi hit. He also recounted his reaction when he met Millie Bobby Brown. Really unmissable!

Comments / 0

Community Policy