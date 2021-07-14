Courteney Cox ‘grateful’ for Emmy nod

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCourteney Cox is “incredibly grateful” to have finally received an Emmy nomination for ‘Friends’ thanks to the reunion special. The cast of the classic sitcom got back together for a nostalgic look back at the series on HBO Max earlier this year and the one-off programme has earned four nominations for this year’s ceremony, including outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), outstanding production design for a variety special, outstanding directing for a variety special, and outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special.

Related
TV & VideosTODAY.com

This Jennifer Aniston look-alike will make you think you've found a new 'Friend'

Because it sure looks like it! And, in fact, sounds like the star of "Friends"!. In this viral video, which has been viewed 2.5 million times in two days, a woman who looks a whole lot like Aniston, says, "I want to quit. But then I think I should stick it out. Then, I think why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it's remotely related to the field they are interested in."
Celebritiescountryliving.com

Jennifer Aniston Reveals What 'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Is Really Like to Work With

After the iconic Friends reunion, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and the rest of the cast have been giving more interviews about their time working on the show. A particular interview that's getting a lot of buzz is the one Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa had with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show podcast. In it, Jennifer revealed that there was a guest actor who wasn't great to be with on set. "It was as if they were just too 'above' this, to be on a sitcom," she reportedly said.
Behind Viral VideosInternational Business Times

Who Is Lisa Tranel? Jennifer Aniston Lookalike Goes Viral On TikTok

TikTok user Lisa Tranel went viral after lip-synching to a quote from Jennifer Aniston's "Friends" character Rachel Green. Social media users noticed her strong resemblance to the actress. Tranel is a single mom of three who is active on TikTok and Instagram. A Jennifer Aniston lookalike made headlines after recreating...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Jennifer Aniston Says One Rude ‘Friends’ Guest Star Acted ‘Above’ Being On Show

Smelly Cat might have reeked, but it wasn’t his fault. The same cannot be said, however, for a certain “Friends” guest star who sounds like he stank to work with. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were guests on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” Wednesday, where Aniston said that one particular male actor who appeared on the beloved sitcom had an “attitude” while on set.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Jennifer Aniston Said a Male Actor From 'Friends' Was Unpleasant On Set

Remember last month when everyone was jazzed about the Friends reunion? Saaaame—everything was right in the world because the gang was back together to bring us laughs, memories, and tears if I'm being honest. But as it turns out, a mysterious guest actor wasn't so pleasant to work with on set back in the day, according to Jennifer Aniston.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
MusicInternational Business Times

Courteney Cox Plays Piano With Joel Taylor: 'Can You Name This Tune?'

Courteney Cox previously played piano with Ed Sheeran. The actress will be next seen in the horror movie "Scream" She will also feature in horror-comedy "Shining Vale" Courteney Cox couldn't keep her hands off the piano, again! The "Friends" star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of herself jamming with musician Joel Taylor.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Courteney Cox, The Sole 'Friend' Snubbed By Emmys, Finally Nabs Nom For Reunion

It’s Courteney Cox’s day, week, month and (potentially even) year: She’s finally snagged her long-awaited Emmy Award nomination for “Friends.”. The 57-year-old actor, who was known for her role as Monica Geller on the hit NBC series, was nominated in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category for her role in the HBO Max special “Friends: The Reunion” on Tuesday.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Courteney Cox Waited Two Decades to Get Her First Emmy Nomination for Friends

It's better late than never, as Courteney Cox has finally landed an Emmy nomination for Friends. Between 1994 and 2004, Cox starred on the hit comedy series alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc, and Matthew Perry. All six cast members recently reunited for Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max, and the special garnered a nomination for Outstanding Variety Special at the Primetime Emmy Awards this year.
Recipestalesbuzz.com

Courteney Cox talks summer recipes, music, daughter Coco

Like many of us, Courteney Cox used her time in quarantine to develop some new hobbies — and enrich some old ones. The Friends alum, who recently reunited with her former co-stars for HBO Max’s highly anticipated reunion special, has spent the last year giving followers a closer look at her personal life. Cox’s Instagram feed includes plenty of recipe videos, musical performances with her 17-year-old daughter, Coco, and participating in Cointreau’s Ultimate Margarita Showdown alongside Andy Cohen and Daveed Diggs.
RelationshipsGossip Cop

Courteney Cox And Johnny McDaid ‘Getting Married At Last’?

Are Courteney Cox and longtime partner Johnny McDaid finally tying the knot? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Wedding Countdown’ Beginning For Courteney Cox And Johnny McDaid?. This week’s edition of Woman’s Day reports Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid are finally tying the knot...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Courteney Cox’s daughter would have dated a young Joey Tribbiani

Courteney Cox’s daughter would have dated a young Joey Tribbiani. The mother and daughter duo discussed which of the ‘Friends’ character’s her daughter, 17-year-old Coco, would have ended up dating – either a young Joey, played by Matt LeBlanc or a young Chandler, played by Matthew Perry. It was part...

