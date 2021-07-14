Courteney Cox ‘grateful’ for Emmy nod
Courteney Cox is "incredibly grateful" to have finally received an Emmy nomination for 'Friends' thanks to the reunion special. The cast of the classic sitcom got back together for a nostalgic look back at the series on HBO Max earlier this year and the one-off programme has earned four nominations for this year's ceremony, including outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), outstanding production design for a variety special, outstanding directing for a variety special, and outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special.
