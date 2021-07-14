Cancel
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Starbucks

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) traded more than three times its average daily call volume on Tuesday.

One of the most active options he saw were the July $120 calls that expire at the end of this week. Over 20,500 contracts were traded for just over 60 cents, said Khouw. Buyers are betting the strength we saw on Tuesday could continue through the end of the week.

The company reports earnings on July 27 and Goldman Sachs recommended call buying in Starbucks, said Khouw. He saw some activity in the August $120 calls as well.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

#Starbucks Corporation#Cnbc#Sbux
