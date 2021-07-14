Cancel
Winnie Harlow teaches Kyle Kuzma about skincare

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinnie Harlow teaches her boyfriend about skincare. The 26-year-old model and activist is passionate about skincare and revealed that she likes to share her expertise with her NBA player Kyle Kuzma, 25. She told WWD: "We teach other what we’re passionate about. He’s really passionate about painting, and he has...

