Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Met Police officer charged with misconduct in public office over ‘inappropriate contact with teenagers’

By Lizzie Dearden
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YBHau_0awR1s0000

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office over allegations of “inappropriate contact with teenagers”.

PC Adnan Arib will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it conducted an investigation following a referral from Scotland Yard in July 2019.

It said PC Arib, who is based in east London, has been charged with two counts of misconduct in public office “in relation to allegations of inappropriate contact he had with two teenagers he met through the course of his duties”.

The charge was announced following a series of controversies for the Metropolitan Police, which is facing fresh criticism for its handling of disorder at Wembley during the Euro 2020 final.

Wayne Couzens, formerly an armed officer in diplomatic protection, admitted murdering Sarah Everard last week and faces a whole-life term.

The Met was criticised by MPs and parliamentary committees for its handling of a vigil for Everard, where women were arrested and organisers threatened with prosecution.

Earlier this year, another Metropolitan Police officer was convicted of joining a neo-Nazi terrorist group .

Ben Hannam passed vetting and served in the force for two years before his links to National Action were discovered.

Last month, an inquiry into the unsolved murder of a private detective accused the Metropolitan Police of institutional corruption.

Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has resisted calls to resign, amid unconfirmed rumours that she is hoping to extend her term beyond its automatic expiry next April.

She was made a dame commander by the Prince of Wales of her public service at royal ceremony on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

186K+
Followers
91K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cressida Dick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Uk#Iopc#Scotland Yard#Arib#The Metropolitan Police#Neo Nazi#National Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
Public SafetyBBC

HMP Altcourse: Prison officer who 'got together' with inmate jailed

A prison officer who "got together" with an inmate and paid off his drug debt has been jailed after admitting misconduct in a public office. Lucy Thornton "fell in love" for Aaron Whittaker while working at HMP Altcourse, Liverpool Crown Court heard. The 28-year-old admitted having inappropriate relationships with him,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Met Police sergeant spared jail after filming woman in shower

A police sergeant from London’s Metropolitan Police, who used his iPhone to spy on a woman whilst she was showering, has been spared jail.Detective Sergeant Benjamin McNish attempted to film a woman whilst she showered, but was spotted and caught when his victim noticed that a phone had appeared over the top of the door.The victim, who cannot be identified, said that she felt “confused and shocked” when she caught the Met Police sergeant outside her shower on 18 February 2019.The 30-year-old, who was staying in police accommodation for a course in Camden, attempted to film the woman, using his...
Virginia StateNewsweek

2 Virginia Police Officers Face Possible Termination Over 'Inappropriate' TikTok Videos

Two police officers in Crewe, Virginia, are facing possible termination after allegedly posting "inappropriate" comedy videos on TikTok that appeared to poke fun at racism. Police officers Caleb Lafferty and Rondell White are facing the possibility of losing their jobs after the town's new police chief said the videos violated the department's social media policy, local news outlet WRIC reported.
Public SafetyBBC

Milad Rouf: Psychiatric report for Brighton acid attack accused

Psychiatric reports are being prepared for a medical student who appeared in court accused of throwing acid over a young doctor. Milad Rouf, of Newport Road, Cardiff, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. The 25-year-old is accused of attacking the woman in Brighton, East Sussex, with...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Two Met Police officers given misconduct warnings after 'failing to disclose information' in disappearance of student Richard Okorogheye, 19, who was found dead two weeks after vanishing from London home

Two Metropolitan Police officers have been handed misconduct notices for potential failings in the case of Richard Okorogheye, reports say. Mr Okorogheye, 19, went missing from his home in west London on March 22, and was found more than a week later in a lake in Epping Forest, 20 miles away.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Dalian Atkinson trial: Jury discharged after failing to reach verdict on second police officer accused of assaulting ex-footballer

A jury has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict on a police officer accused of assaulting ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson with a baton after he was Tasered to the ground.The case against West Mercia probationary constable Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, 31, ended in a hung jury a day after PC Benjamin Monk was convicted of the former Aston Villa player’s manslaughter and told he will face an “inevitable” prison term.Jurors deliberated for more than 21 hours at Birmingham Crown Court before telling the trial judge they would be unable, even if given further time, to reach a verdict on a...
Public Safetyabc17news.com

Police commissioner ‘sickened’ after guilty plea in Sarah Everard’s murder

A Metropolitan Police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering marketing executive Sarah Everard, whose disappearance while walking home in London prompted an outpouring across social media from women sharing their own experiences of sexual assault and harassment. Wayne Couzens, a serving police constable whose “primary role was uniformed patrol duties...
Swansea, SCwestmetronews.net

Swansea Mayor indicted on embezzlement and misconduct in office charges

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday that a Lexington County Grand Jury has indicted Swansea Mayor Jerald E. Sanders on charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office. The Attorney General has sent copies of the indictments to Gov. McMaster, since the governor has the authority to suspend from office any elected official indicted by a grand jury on charges of embezzling public funds.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

MTA Officer Indicted On Second-Degree Assault, Misconduct Charges After He Allegedly Punched Man Repeatedly

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland Transit Administration officer was indicted on second-degree assault and misconduct charges after he allegedly punched a man on the platform repeatedly. “This indictment shows once again that we take police misconduct very seriously in my office. It doesn’t matter what job you do, or what uniform you wear – if you break the law, you will be brought to justice,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. A Baltimore City grand jury indicted MTA Police Officer Aaron Sewell Tuesday. According to the state’s attorney’s office, Sewell was on duty with the MTA Police on June 20, 2020, when he was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy