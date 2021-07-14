Met Police officer charged with misconduct in public office over ‘inappropriate contact with teenagers’

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office over allegations of “inappropriate contact with teenagers”.

PC Adnan Arib will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it conducted an investigation following a referral from Scotland Yard in July 2019.

It said PC Arib, who is based in east London, has been charged with two counts of misconduct in public office “in relation to allegations of inappropriate contact he had with two teenagers he met through the course of his duties”.

The charge was announced following a series of controversies for the Metropolitan Police, which is facing fresh criticism for its handling of disorder at Wembley during the Euro 2020 final.

Wayne Couzens, formerly an armed officer in diplomatic protection, admitted murdering Sarah Everard last week and faces a whole-life term.

The Met was criticised by MPs and parliamentary committees for its handling of a vigil for Everard, where women were arrested and organisers threatened with prosecution.

Earlier this year, another Metropolitan Police officer was convicted of joining a neo-Nazi terrorist group .

Ben Hannam passed vetting and served in the force for two years before his links to National Action were discovered.

Last month, an inquiry into the unsolved murder of a private detective accused the Metropolitan Police of institutional corruption.

Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has resisted calls to resign, amid unconfirmed rumours that she is hoping to extend her term beyond its automatic expiry next April.

She was made a dame commander by the Prince of Wales of her public service at royal ceremony on Wednesday.