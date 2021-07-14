Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Li-Cycle, Helbiz Form Global Partnership For Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

By Chris Katje
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago

A battery recovery company and global leader in micro-mobility are teaming up to launch a partnership bringing two companies going public together in a global partnership.

What Happened: Li-Cycle Corp and Helbiz are teaming up on a partnership to create a safe and sustainable recycling solution for end-of-life lithium-ion batteries used by e-scooters and e-bikes.

Li-Cycle will use its spoke & hub technologies to recover the end-of-life batteries from Helbiz and return the materials back into the supply chain.

“We believe Li-Cycle and Helbiz are ideal partners as we are two innovative companies working toward the same vision for a sustainable electric mobility sector,” Li-Cycle Chief Commercial Officer Kunal Phalper said.

Li-Cycle plans on recycling 500 batteries from Helbiz in the coming months with volume increasing into 2022 as the company supports Helbiz worldwide.

Why It’s Important: Micro-mobility use is increasing worldwide with an expected market size of $150 billion by 2025. Helbiz has a mission to help create greener cities with less congestion while also providing fleets of e-scooters and e-bikes as an affordable transportation method.

The partnership could help both companies on their goals of providing sustainable practices to customers.

Helbiz has a net-zero emission target by 2022. Li-Cycle said the partnership will help them close the loop on the battery life cycle.

Li-Cycle is going public via SPAC merger with Peridot Acquisition Corp (NYSE: PDAC). The company has a mission to create a secondary supply of battery materials through its end-of-life solutions.

Helbiz is a global micro-mobility leader with operations in over 30 cities worldwide. The company is going public via SPAC merger with GreenVision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: GRNV).

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium#Li Cycle Corp#Spac#Peridot Acquisition Corp#Pdac#Grnv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Recycling
Related
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

EVgo Acquires e-Mobility Software Company Recargo For $25M

Fast charging provider for electric vehicles EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has acquired Recargo, an e-mobility software company, in an all-cash deal for $25 million. The transaction will combine EVgo’s national public fast-charging infrastructure and Recargo’s leadership in EV innovation on app development, market research, data licensing, reporting, and advertising. “Recargo’s...
ChemistryElectronicsWeekly.com

Chemistry tames MnSe anodes for Li-ion cells

Manganese selenide would have promising characteristics as an anode material for lithium ion batteries, if only it didn’t swell almost 160% during charging-discharging cycles, breaking apart the electrode. Now researchers from the Korea Maritime and Ocean University have found a way to embed MnSe in a 3D carbon nanosheet matrix...
EnvironmentStreetInsider.com

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) and Redivivus Launch Battery Recycling Partnership

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Arcimoto, Inc.Â® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today launched a battery recycling program with RedivivusÂ®, a lithium-ion battery recycling company solving the challenges of large scale e-waste recycling through innovations in safe logistics and battery disassembly, and cost-effective recovery of materials in cells and battery modules.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

'Wrapping' anodes in 3D carbon nanosheets: The next big thing in li-ion battery technology

(Nanowerk News) Lithium-ion batteries (LIBs), which are a renewable source of energy for electrical devices or electric vehicles, have attracted much attention as the next-generation energy solution. However, the anodes of LIBs in use today have multiple inadequacies, ranging from low ionic electronic conductivity and structural changes during the charge/discharge cycle to low specific capacity, which limits the battery's performance.
Chemistrymining.com

How transition metals destabilize high-energy-density li-ion batteries

Researchers from Tohoku University and the Japan Synchrotron Radiation Research Institute produced fresh insights about the release of oxygen in lithium-ion batteries, paving the way for more robust and safer high-energy-density batteries. However, the higher the energy density, the higher the likelihood of thermal runaway, which is the overheating of...
Environmenttheiet.org

EU battery recycling regulations should be adopted globally

Efforts to decarbonise transport could receive a huge boost through new European Union regulations on batteries, set to come into force from January 2022, but they also risk disadvantaging European firms, scientists have said. Experts from Newcastle University, the University of Birmingham, the University of California, amongst others, have written...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

First Cobalt says lithium, nickel, copper recovered in EV battery recycling test

Company extracted metals from 'black mass' EV battery product. Looking to leverage existing operating permits for large-scale EV battery recycling. First Cobalt has successfully extracted nickel, cobalt, copper, manganese, lithium and graphite from a "black mass" product recovered from recycled batteries, demonstrating its ability to recycle lithium-ion batteries, the company said July 22.
EnvironmentCleanTechnica

EU Recommendation for the Collection & Recycling of Light-EV Batteries

Originally published on EU SCIENCE HUB, The European Commission’s science and knowledge service. A study recently published by the Commission’s Joint Research Centre assesses how best to identify at the European level an additional fifth category of batteries — those used for Light Means of Transport (LMT) such as e-bikes and similar new products — which would ensure their appropriate collection and recycling.
Businessinvesting.com

BASF, Porsche to develop high-performing lithium-ion batteries

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's BASF said on Wednesday it has been chosen as the exclusive partner to develop high-performing lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles with Cellforce Group, a joint venture between Porsche and Customcells. As part of the collaboration, BASF will provide materials for high-performance battery cells for fast charging...
Economykitco.com

Cathode and precursor materials, li-ion batteries: South Korea's LG to cut dependence on China for battery materials

On 14 July, LG confirmed a US$5.2Bn investment to expand its battery materials and chemicals business by 2025, covering cathode, anode, separators, and others. For cathode materials production, LG announced plans to begin construction of a new production plant in Gumi, South Korea in December 2021, with a capacity of 60ktpy cathode materials. The new plant aims to expand LG Chem’s cathode production capacity by almost six times to 260kt in 2026. In addition to expanding cathode material production, a joint venture with a mining company is likely to be formed for cathode precursor materials production, though no details have yet been released publicly.
Economysciencecodex.com

No stone unturned: An extensive search for cation substitution in lithium-ion batteries

Ishikawa, Japan - Powering everything from smartphones to electric cars, lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) have evolved markedly with advances in technology and revolutionized our world. The next step in the progress of technology is developing even better batteries to power electronic devices for longer durations. One promising technique for increasing battery performance involves the atomic substitution of positively charged ions or "cations" in the cathode material. However, doing so systematically for different substituent cations to determine the ideal ones experimentally is complex and expensive, leaving us with simulations as the only viable option for narrowing down the choices.
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

The Future of Forklifts is Lithium-Ion Powered

Across the globe, the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has led to major changes in how warehouses and factories operate. Social distancing and employee safety measures have placed additional pressure on manufacturers, not to mention the rise in demand for e-commerce sales, which at present, stands at an all-time high. In the United States alone, online sales increased by 44% in 2020, the highest annual e-commerce growth in at least two decades.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Group14 Technologies Announces Joint Venture With SK Materials To Accelerate Global Dual Sourcing For Lithium-Silicon Battery Materials

WOODINVILLE, Wash., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group14 Technologies, a global provider of silicon-carbon composite materials for lithium-ion markets, announces a joint venture with SK materials, one of the world's top manufacturers of special gases and industrial gases, to build a factory for lithium-silicon battery materials in South Korea. The joint venture is the latest development for Group14 to secure dual sourcing for its patented lithium-silicon technology, a critical measure to mitigate potential global supply chain disruptions to the battery market.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

GenesisCare And PreludeDx™ Form Precision Medicine Global Partnership

SYDNEY and LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenesisCare, a leading global provider of integrated cancer care, has announced that it has taken a minority equity position in Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx TM), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine. The investment represents the second partnership for the...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Anode Grade Material of Lithium Ion Battery Latest viewpoints and Forecast 2021-2030

Market Estimations With COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Analysis. The worldwide Anode Grade Material of Lithium Ion Battery industry research and analysis report, giving a market abstract, market size, market patterns, and projections by type, application, and region(for current and the following 5 years)forecast up to 2030, just as market ideas, deals, and income, market patterns, development rates, cost analysis, examination of development drivers and risks, industry possibilities, key elements, and profiles of significant key players are likewise included.
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

The 5 Most Promising Alternatives to Lithium-ion Batteries

Batteries are nifty little things, aren't they? Small cylindrical pieces of metal that just pump energy into your devices. They seem like such a convenience, such an easy way to power up your tech. But, batteries aren't as great as many may think. The typical batteries you'll find in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy