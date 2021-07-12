Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manti, UT

Manti approves $2.4M general-fund budget; total budget including utilities goes over $6M

By Suzanne Dean
San Pete Messenger
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANTI—The Manti City Council has approved a general-fund budget of $2.4 million for the coming fiscal year, 11 percent more than the budget approved a year ago. Meanwhile, the budget for the total city, including the water, sewer and electric utilities as well as the general fund, peaked at more $6 million for the first time ever. The total city is up 12 percent from the budget approved a year ago.

sanpetemessenger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Manti, UT
Local
Utah Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budgeting#Electric Power#Infrastructure#Economic Security#The Manti City Council#Umpa#The Keystone Pipeline#The Power Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Corona, CAPosted by
NBC News

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

A popular TikTok star died from his injuries days after a man opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," police said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was the second victim killed in Monday's shooting. Corona police previously identified the first victim as Rylee...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 0

Community Policy