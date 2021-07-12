Manti approves $2.4M general-fund budget; total budget including utilities goes over $6M
MANTI—The Manti City Council has approved a general-fund budget of $2.4 million for the coming fiscal year, 11 percent more than the budget approved a year ago. Meanwhile, the budget for the total city, including the water, sewer and electric utilities as well as the general fund, peaked at more $6 million for the first time ever. The total city is up 12 percent from the budget approved a year ago.sanpetemessenger.com
