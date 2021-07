Brooklyn Nine-Nine knows what it's like to be cancelled not once, but twice, though this time the show will be allowed to go out on its own terms. While it won’t quite get to a milestone 1-0 birthday (the show will be ending after Season 8), NBC is airing one final season to wrap 99 unit's storyline. Those episodes haven’t aired yet, but NBC made the announcement in time for the show’s writers to have time to write a classic ending and to give the fans and actors time to adjust to what will soon be the new norm. Series leads Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz have all spoken out about the impending ending, and of course, the Rosa actress just had to throw in one particularly famous Andy Samberg line.