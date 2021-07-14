Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Asensus Surgical Files For FDA Nod For Additional Capabilities Of Laparoscopy System

By Vandana Singh
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjxAO_0awR1Wm800
  • Asensus Surgical Inc (NYSE: ASXC) has filed a 510(k) submission with the FDA for an expansion of capabilities on the previously cleared Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU).
  • The ISU is used on the Company's Senhance Surgical System, which enables digital laparoscopy.
  • The current features of the ISU enable machine vision-driven control of the camera for a surgeon. The new features would expand to include more advanced features to gather real-time data during surgery based on the anatomical structures in the surgical field.
  • Price Action: ASXC shares are up 5. 3% at $2.59 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laparoscopy#Asensus Surgical Inc#Intelligent Surgical Unit#Isu#Company#Senhance Surgical System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
FDA
Related
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Bicycle, Ionis To Develop Targeted Oligonucleotide Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) announced that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) has exercised its option and entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement to develop oligonucleotide therapeutics. The agreement granted Ionis the right to evaluate tissue-targeting TfR1 binding Bicycles as vehicles to deliver oligonucleotide therapeutics to specific...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aehr Test Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $7,638,000 higher by 102.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
Healthhealio.com

FDA grants breakthrough device designation for Hyalex Cartilage System

Hyalex Orthopaedics Inc. has announced it received FDA breakthrough device designation for its Hyalex Cartilage System for use in cartilage repairs, according to a press release. The new system is intended to mend cartilage damage and defects in addition to rehabilitating knee function for patients with loss of knee articular...
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

AstraZeneca's Once-Weekly Diabetes Med Wins FDA Nod For Use In Children

The FDA has approved AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Budureon BCise (exenatide extended-release), once-weekly injectable suspension for type 2 diabetes (T2D) in pediatric patients (10 to 17 years) as an adjunct to diet and exercise. The approval was supported by the positive results of the BCB114 Phase 3 trial, which showed...
Health Servicesmobihealthnews.com

Hillrom branches further into surgical communications with new launch

Hillrom, a publicly-traded company best known for its connected hospital beds, is looking to the operating room with the launch of its Helion Integrated Surgical System, which helps surgical teams communicate during a procedure. This news come after Hillrom bought Italian company Videomed’s technology, in 2020 for roughly $9.4 million, with an additional $3.7 million of consideration upon certain milestones.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Endologix LLC Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for ChEVAS™ System

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2021-- Endologix LLC, a leader in the treatment of vascular disease, today announced the company’s ChEVAS™ (Chimney EndoVascular Aneurysm Sealing) System has been granted a Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The ChEVAS System is an investigational endovascular abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) sealing therapy designed to combine the Nellix® 3.5 endograft with parallel visceral stents to enable treatment of patients with juxtarenal, pararenal and suprarenal AAA.
Irvine, CAmassdevice.com

Endologix wins FDA breakthrough nod for aneurysm sealing system

Endologix announced today that the FDA granted breakthrough device designation for its Chimney endovascular aneurysm sealing system (Chevas). Irvine, Calif.–based Endologix designed its Chevas system as an investigational endovascular abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) sealing therapy that combines the Nellix 3.5 endograft with parallel visceral stents to treat patients with juxtarenal, pararenal and suprarenal AAA, according to a news release.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Nervous System Firm Eliem Therapeutics Files For $80M IPO

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ELYM), a Phase 2a biotech developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders, filed an IPO prospectus with the SEC to raise up to $80 million. Its two lead candidates are ETX-810 and ETX-155. ETX-810 is currently in two Phase IIa studies looking at diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain and...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Merck's Pneumococcal Vaccine Lands FDA Nod, Just Few Weeks After Its Rival

For the second time in five weeks, the FDA has approved a new pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, this time giving the nod to a shot from Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK). The vaccine, Vaxneuvance, is designed to protect against 15 strains of pneumococcal bacteria. That’s two more strains than Prevnar 13, a product from rival Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE).
Healthhealio.com

FDA warns of mechanical failures, tissue incompatibility in growing spinal rod system

The FDA released a safety communication regarding potential mechanical failures and concerns of tissue incompatibility associated with components from a growing spinal rod system from NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics. The devices reported in the release from the FDA include the Magec Spinal Bracing and Distraction System, Magec 2 Spinal Bracing and...
Technologyhealthcaredive.com

Dexcom wins FDA nod for real-time APIs, allowing third-party developers access to CGM data

Dexcom's Partner Web Application Programming Interfaces were cleared by the FDA, allowing approved third-party developers to connect to the continuous glucose monitoring data of Dexcom users. Developers can integrate CGM data with their applications, diabetes management systems or devices through the new APIs, according to Thursday's announcement. Diabetes management companies...
Technologymobihealthnews.com

Dexcom gets FDA nod for its new API integration

Third-party digital health companies can now integrate Dexcom’s continuous glucose monitoring data into their platforms and devices in real-time thanks to a new FDA clearance for the company’s Partner Web APIs. The data integration capabilities are available to companies on an invite-only basis. So far, wearable device-maker Garmin and chronic-condition-management...
Economymassdevice.com

FDA advisory panel gives positive ruling on TransMedics OCS Liver System

Yesterday, the Nasdaq market halted trading of TransMedics’ common stock as it awaited the outcome of a meeting of the FDA’s Gastroenterology and Urology Devices Panel of the Medical Devices Advisory Committee, set to review the premarket approval application for its Organ Care System (OCS) Liver System, a portable organ perfusion and monitoring medical device.
Healthajmc.com

FDA Expands AI Software EnsoSleep for Pediatric Use, Wider Capabilities

The FDA issued a 510(k) clearance for the artificial intelligence software platform EnsoSleep, expanding its capabilities in assessing patients with chronic respiratory and cardiac conditions, as well as in pediatric populations ages 13 and above. The FDA Wednesday issued a 510(k) clearance to EnsoData for its artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted sleep...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

TransMedics Stock Trading Halted Today; FDA Advisory Committee To Review Premarket Approval Application For The OCS Liver System

ANDOVER, Mass., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, announced today that Nasdaq has halted trading of the company's common stock. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's...
SoftwareTimes Union

Venio Systems Announces eDiscovery Ingestion and Processing Capability of All Major Business Chat Volume with the Addition of Microsoft Teams

FAIRFAX, Va. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Venio Systems, a Virginia-based company, today announced a significant milestone of ingesting and processing chat-based communications in eDiscovery with the addition of Microsoft Teams. This development addresses the issue many companies face with the dramatic rise in the volume and complexity of chat-driven information.
Medical & Biotechdrugstorenews.com

Alembic obtains FDA nod for 2 generics

Alembic has received the Food and Drug Administration’s nod for two generics. The first newly approved product is desipramine hydrochloride tablets, in dosage strengths of 10 mg. 25 mg. 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, and 150 mg. The product is the generic of Validus Pharmaceuticals’ Norpramin tablets. It is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy