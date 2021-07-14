Asensus Surgical Files For FDA Nod For Additional Capabilities Of Laparoscopy System

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2021-- Endologix LLC, a leader in the treatment of vascular disease, today announced the company’s ChEVAS™ (Chimney EndoVascular Aneurysm Sealing) System has been granted a Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The ChEVAS System is an investigational endovascular abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) sealing therapy designed to combine the Nellix® 3.5 endograft with parallel visceral stents to enable treatment of patients with juxtarenal, pararenal and suprarenal AAA.
