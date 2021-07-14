Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

$500 N.J. rebate checks in the mail. 200K have been sent, hundreds of thousands more on the way

By Samantha Marcus
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Jersey has mailed more than 200,000 income tax rebates since it began issuing the payments at the beginning of the month, the state Department of Treasury said Tuesday. More than 760,000 New Jersey households, including couples with less than $150,000 in income and at least one dependent child and individuals with income below $75,000 and at least one dependent child, are eligible for a rebate check of up to $500.

www.nj.com

Comments / 48

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
135K+
Followers
64K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Tax Deductions#Federal Income Tax#Gross Income#New Jerseyans#The Treasury Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Income TaxPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Rebate checks are in the mail, first time in a decade

Rebate checks were converted to credits on tax bills to save the cost of printing, postage. Murphy and Democratic lawmakers revived the old delivery system in this election year. A decade ago, New Jersey turned a popular state tax-rebate check into a direct credit on tax bills. The reason? The...
Income TaxPosted by
100.5 The River

Check Your Bank Account Child Stimulus Checks Have Been Sent

You may want to check your bank account since the first round of child tax credit payments started popping into accounts beginning July 15. I got a letter a couple of weeks from the Internal Revenue Service stating that I qualified for the child tax credit stimulus payment of $250 that would be deposited into my account this month and every month until the end of the year.
Income Taxnationalinterest.org

Check Your Bank Account: IRS Sends Out 2.2 Million More Stimulus Payments

The initial stimulus checks were based on information from 2019, which did not accurately reflect many family situations. The Internal Revenue Service has had a busy month. After sending out the first of six monthly Child Tax Credit checks to more than 36 million American households last week, the agency distributed an additional 2.2 million payments of $1,400 apiece from the stimulus legislation approved in the March 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. The tax collection agency has now sent out more than 170 million payments, around 9 million of which were sent in the first three weeks of July. Roughly $400 billion of the $450 billion set aside for stimulus checks has been distributed to date.
U.S. Politicscbs4indy.com

2.2 million more stimulus checks sent; here’s who’s getting them

Additional stimulus checks rolled out from the U.S. government this week, according to the Internal Revenue Service. The money from the American Rescue Plan went to more than a million people for whom the IRS didn’t have have information to send an Economic Impact Payment. Those individuals had recently filed a tax return, the agency said.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New Jersey officials say nearly 50 fully vaccinated residents have died from COVID-19

New Jersey health officials say that almost 50 fully vaccinated people have died from COVID-19, according to data through July 12, NJ Advance Media reported on Wednesday. Donna Leusner, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Health, told the news outlet that all 49 people who died were over 50 years old. Thirty were over 80 years old, 13 people were between 65 and 79 years old, and six were between 50 and 64 years old.
Income TaxPosted by
Great Bend Post

IRS: 2.2M more COVID stimulus checks sent to Americans

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced today they have disbursed more than 2.2 million additional Economic Impact Payments under the American Rescue Plan. Today's announcement covering the most recent six weeks of the effort brings the total...
POTUSabc11.com

First child tax credit payments have been sent: Here's what you need to know

WASHINGTON -- Tens of millions of families have been sent the first payment of the expanded child tax credit, the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department said Wednesday night. The beefed-up credit will provide them with extra funds each month through the end of 2021 along with a tax break next year.
U.S. Politicsmix929.com

Stimulus Check Hoax Claims More Money On the Way

As millions of American households started receiving the Child Tax payments last week, social media posts began popping up claiming more stimulus money was on the way by July 30th. However, these claims are not true and no such thing has been approved on the federal level by Congress as of today. For more on this story, just go here.

Comments / 48

Community Policy