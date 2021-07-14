$500 N.J. rebate checks in the mail. 200K have been sent, hundreds of thousands more on the way
New Jersey has mailed more than 200,000 income tax rebates since it began issuing the payments at the beginning of the month, the state Department of Treasury said Tuesday. More than 760,000 New Jersey households, including couples with less than $150,000 in income and at least one dependent child and individuals with income below $75,000 and at least one dependent child, are eligible for a rebate check of up to $500.www.nj.com
