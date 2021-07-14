MLB vets J.C. Mejia, Brad Peacock roughed up as St. Paul Saints top Columbus Clippers 19-1

It was a tough week for the Columbus Clippers as they lost five of six games in St. Paul, Minnesota, against the Twins’ Triple-A affiliate. Tuesday’s series opener was a sign of the week to come as the Clippers lost 19-1. Recently optioned J.C. Mejia took the loss on Tuesday night, giving up seven earned runs over 2.2 IP. The bullpen was even worse, giving up 12 more earned runs over the course of the game. On Wednesday the offense showed life, putting eight runs on the board. But it was not enough as Trevor Stephens and Kyle Dowdy combined to give up five runs in the seventh and eighth innings to secure the 9-8 loss. It was more poor pitching on Thursday as Zack Godley could not get out of the fourth inning after giving up five earned runs. The bullpen gave up four more (three earned) on the way to a 9-5 loss. Finally on Friday, the Clippers got a win behind a decent start from Logan Allen. He pitched five innings giving up three runs, and Kevin Herget followed with four scoreless innings to earn the 5-3 win behind home runs by Ryan Lavarnway and Connor Marabell. The winning did not last long as St. Paul shut Columbus out 8-0 on Saturday night. The Clippers mustered only three hits on the evening and starter Heath Fillmyer gave up seven earned runs over 4.0 IP. On Sunday the Clippers jumped out to an early lead only for the bullpen to hand St. Paul its fifth and final victory of the week in the late innings.