Northern Ireland: Starmer says government’s planned blanket amnesty is ‘plain wrong’

The government’s proposals for a “blanket” amnesty for crimes commited during the Troubles in Northern Ireland is “plain wrong”, Keir Starmer has said.

The policy, which is opposed by all five of the main political parties in Northern Ireland and the Irish government, would end prosecutions for crimes commited before the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

The move is being driven by the government’s promise to end prosecutions for British soldiers accused of crimes during the Troubles, who would be covered by the new approach, alongside former paramilitaries.

Speaking during prime minister’s questions, the Labour leader said: “I worked in Northern Ireland for six years with the policing board and the police. I’ve also prosecuted terrorists as the Director of Public Prosecutions, so I know how difficult and how sensitive this is. But a blanket amnesty, including for terrorists, is plain wrong.”

But speaking in defence of the plans, Boris Johnson told the Commons that the idea should be given a “fair wind” – accusing Sir Keir of a lack of statesmanship.

"The people of Northern Ireland must, if we possibly can allow them to, move forwards now,” the prime minister told MPs.

"[Keir Starmer] will know that the proposals that have been brought forward... are measured, they are balanced and they have a wide degree of support from former Labour prime ministers and former Labour leaders who have considerable more distinction, if I may say, than him.

"He will recall that it was under that Labour administration that many terrorists were unfortunately given effectively an amnesty, and they were allowed to escape the full consequences of their crimes and that is the reality.

"The sad fact remains that there are many members of the armed services who continue to face the threat of vexatious prosecutions well into their 70s, 80s and later, and we're finally bringing forward a solution to this problem, to enable the province of Northern Ireland to draw a line under the Troubles, to enable the people of Northern Ireland to move forward.

"I think someone with greater statesmanship and clarity of vision would have seen that and given these proposals a fair wind."

Last week Sir Keir said Labour would not remain neutral in a border poll on the status of Northern Ireland and actively campaign for it to stay as part of the UK.